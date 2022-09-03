New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chris Pratt He is having fun with his Instagram followers.

The “Jurassic World Dominion” star shared a video on Instagram of herself dancing and singing in a mirror while showing off her outfit for the day.

“I got my oven clothes right here. My wardrobe right here with some Spanx I wear on my gut,” he sings. “Then I got a shirt that said ‘Jesus loves you.’ And guess what? Yes, he does.”

Pratt, 43, panned to a full-length mirror in front of him to show off his appearance: “Look at my hair. It doesn’t look good. It’s really moving, because it shouldn’t be. Too much hairspray in there.”

Chris Pratt Explains Importance of Portraying Military Right Ahead of ‘The Terminal List’ Drop

The star ends the video by showing a picture of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and himself holding two sheep. “It was discovered while we were on set #JurassicWorld Dominion – Hope you all have a great day & FYI – Men wear Spanx too,” he captioned the video.

In August, Pratt had some more fun on Instagram when he called out “woke critics” on the website Rotten Tomatoes, which confirmed his new Amazon Prime show, “Terminal List,” “Rotten.”

The show follows Pratt’s character, Navy SEAL Commander James Reese, who is determined to find out who killed his platoon and seek revenge.

While critics were unsatisfied with the production, many fans immediately came to Pratt’s defense, with an audience score of 94% “fresh” on the review site.

In a brazen move, the “Wanted” star took him on instagram story, The actor shared a report suggesting that he had “woke up the critics”.

In a subsequent post, Pratt shared an image of the infamous Dr. Evil from the “Austin Powers” films, referring to the enormous number of people who streamed his appearance on Prime Video and apparently ignored any negative comments.

According to Nielsen reports, at least 1.6 billion minutes were devoted to Pratt’s new show being streamed.

Fox News’ Carolyn Thayer contributed to this report.