Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul responded to the NBA’s punishment of Suns owner Robert Sarver, saying the league “fell short” with it.

Chris Paul, a former president of the National Basketball Players Association, spoke out about Sarver along with LeBron James and others.

“Like many, I have reviewed the report,” Paul said via Twitter. “I am horrified and disappointed by what I have read. This behavior, especially towards women, is unacceptable and must never be repeated.

“I believe sanctions fall short of truly addressing the brutal behavior we all agree on. My heart goes out to all the people affected.”

An investigation into the server was launched in November 2021 after allegations of racism and misogynistic behaviour. As reflected in team and league rules and policies, the NBA found that Server “engaged in conduct that clearly violated normal workplace standards. This conduct included racially insensitive language, disparate treatment of female employees, sexually suggestive statements and behavior, and harsh. and sometimes threatening behavior toward employees.”

The server was also found to have “repeated the N-word while describing other people’s statements” at least five times and made several “sex-related” and other inappropriate comments in the workplace.

This isn’t the first time Paul has dealt with a team owner found to have this behavior. Former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was forced to sell the team after being caught on tape making racist comments. Paul was a leader in that locker room, as he is now with the Suns in 2014.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he has no jurisdiction to force the sale of the Sarver Suns or the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury.

The five-member committee working on the probe said Sarwar’s comments were not motivated by “race- or gender-based animosity”.

“Of course, if they found that his behavior was racially motivated, I think that certainly would have affected the bottom line here. But that’s not what they found,” Silver said, via ESPN.

James was blunter than Paul. Despite not being a member of the Sun, James’ comments are one of the most recognizable faces in basketball.

“Read the server articles a few times now,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have to be honest… our league did absolutely wrong. I don’t need to explain why. You all read the stories and decide for yourselves. I’ve said it before and I’m going to say it again, there is no place for that kind of behavior in this league.

“I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this is not okay. Misogyny, sexism and racism have no place in any workplace. It doesn’t matter if you own a team or play for a team. We hold our league as an example of our values ​​and this is not.”

“Good leadership requires accountability,” Sarwar said in his own statement. “For the Suns and the Mercury organizations, it starts with me. Although I disagree with some of the details in the NBA report, I want to apologize for my words and actions that hurt our employees. I take full responsibility for what I did. . I’m sorry for causing this pain and these lapses in judgment are my personal philosophy. Or not in line with my values.”

The league said 320 witnesses came forward at the hearing regarding the server’s comments and actions.