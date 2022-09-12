New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NFL fans who tuned in to watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first game of the regular season on Sunday night expressed concern for Chris Collinsworth.

Collinsworth, a longtime NBC broadcaster, will return to his regular role as color commentator with Mike Tirico to call the game for the first “Sunday Night Football” broadcast of 2022. However, Collinsworth seemed ill.

His raspy voice resonated with those watching the game. It was enough for Tirico and Collinsworth to address his health in the first quarter of the game.

“I feel great,” Collinsworth said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tirico replied: “You’re fine, it’s just two games, three days, red eyes, some travel. My man is playing hurt.”

The Panthers were officially in trouble in the final moments of their loss to the Browns

Still, Collinsworth is the talk of social media.

The Buccaneers led the Cowboys 12-3 at halftime. Both teams are having issues with their offensive lines as both teams have injuries in their personnel groups.

The Cowboys sacked Tom Brady twice in the first half, despite allowing him to go 11-of-16 for 160 yards. The team lost Chris Godwin to a hamstring injury.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Both teams are looking to start the year off on the right foot.