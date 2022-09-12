closer
Video

NFL fans who tuned in to watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first game of the regular season on Sunday night expressed concern for Chris Collinsworth.

Collinsworth, a longtime NBC broadcaster, will return to his regular role as color commentator with Mike Tirico to call the game for the first “Sunday Night Football” broadcast of 2022. However, Collinsworth seemed ill.

His raspy voice resonated with those watching the game. It was enough for Tirico and Collinsworth to address his health in the first quarter of the game.

Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Chris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.
(Jevon Moore/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I feel great,” Collinsworth said.

Tirico replied: “You’re fine, it’s just two games, three days, red eyes, some travel. My man is playing hurt.”

The Panthers were officially in trouble in the final moments of their loss to the Browns

Still, Collinsworth is the talk of social media.

The Buccaneers led the Cowboys 12-3 at halftime. Both teams are having issues with their offensive lines as both teams have injuries in their personnel groups.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys sacked Tom Brady twice in the first half, despite allowing him to go 11-of-16 for 160 yards. The team lost Chris Godwin to a hamstring injury.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) runs out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Both teams are looking to start the year off on the right foot.

