Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said President Biden was in “no man’s land” on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, saying he couldn’t keep progressives or moderate Democrats happy.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl conducted a New York Times poll that found less than half of Republican voters prefer former President Donald Trump as the party’s nominee in 2024.

The Wall Street Journal’s Kathryn Lucey reported that the poll featured several options for Trump, such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Carl also noted a New York Times poll showing that 64% of Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024.

Politico reports progress in the Biden administration due to the president’s messaging on inflation

Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile said the polls reflected frustration and a generational shift among Democrats, but she also said Biden was fighting for them.

“I saw that poll and I said, you know what, that poll reflects the frustration that Democrats are feeling right now. It’s not just about gas prices and what’s happening when you go to the grocery store. It’s a generational shift that you’re in. You see, Democrats Somebody needs to be different,” she said, adding that Biden has stood up for “fundamental rights” and is going through tough times.

“Donna is doing her best, and I appreciate that you are, you’re doing your best, but when 64% of your party says thank you, but no thanks, in a year and a half of your presidency, I agree with you, Democrats’ disappointment. , some don’t think he’s done enough and some because he’s done too much,” Christie said.

He said Biden can’t keep moderates or progressives happy.

“Joe Biden is in no man’s land,” he said. “It’s a terrible place to be as an office holder when you don’t have anyone.”

New York Times Sound the Alarm for Biden: ‘Black’ Poll Shows ‘Worrying Level of Skepticism’ From Democrats

Lucey noted that many Democrats were concerned with the president’s age as they looked ahead to 2024.

Karl asked if there was an expectation among party members that Biden would run again.

ABC’s Congressional Representative Rachel Scott said it depends on who you ask.

“Privately, when you talk privately with a lot of aides, a lot of members of the Democratic Party, they have some concerns about whether he’s going to run, how soon he’s going to decide, if he’s going to run. Being on the fence and who’s going to step into that position,” she said

The New York Times reported in June that Democrats were concerned about Biden’s leadership abilities and wondered whether he should “lose the cup” in 2024.

David Axelrod told the outlet that he thinks Biden isn’t getting the credit he deserves for some things, saying, “At the end of the second term, the president will be closer to 80 than 90, and that’s going to be a big problem.”