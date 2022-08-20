New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

One of the survivors of the Chowchilla, Calif., bus hijacking — who was just 6 years old in 1976 when he, other children and his bus driver were buried alive — says he is at “peace” with the three men in the middle of the bus. Ransom scheme, and even shared food with some of them.

Larry Park was one of 26 children on a school bus in Chowchilla, California, on July 15, 1976, when Frederick Woods and brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld hijacked the vehicle and demanded a $5 million ransom. The children were between the ages of 5 and 14.

Woods, now 70, and the Schoenfelds buried bus driver Ed Ray and students from Dairyland Elementary School east of San Francisco alive — in a moving van with little light and ventilation or water, food and bathroom supplies. Despite the intense heat, everyone survived.

Just this week, Woods, the final of the three kidnappers and the alleged ringleader, was granted parole. But Park, now 52, ​​has overcome the trauma and struggles stemming from the Chowchilla events and has instead chosen to lead a life of “peace.”

“I am no longer a victim of kidnapping. And more than survivors — I’ve really conquered that crime,” Park said in a phone interview with Fox News Digital on Friday.

Park, who now lives in Fresno, Calif., said he spent decades blaming the trio for the troubles they faced. Shortly after the kidnapping, he and his family moved from Chowchilla to the San Francisco Bay area. There, he said, he was sexually assaulted by a neighbor when he was 7 years old.

Later, he struggled with his mental health and drug addiction, which he said was fueled by trauma he suffered as a child. Granted, he blamed the Woods and the Schoenfelds for everything bad that happened in my life..”

“I’m 12 now,” he told Fox News Digital. “I put down my drugs, and I began the journey toward forgiving the kidnappers. And it wasn’t an easy journey.”

He added: “Every day of my life, in every bad situation, I blamed the kidnappers.”

Park recalled a time when he was “very angry and full of hatred, bitterness and resentment..” He credits his Christianity, Jesus Christ and “faith in a power greater than himself” for a successful path to forgiveness.

“Fred and James and Richard, I think about them every day. I was six years old when the abduction happened, and it’s burned into my memory. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it. The abduction.”

Park, who wrote “The Chowchilla Kidnapping: Why Me?” Since writing the book titled, he has taken the time to meet each of the three kidnappers in person.

“I have forgiven them and I have asked them for their forgiveness because no one deserves to be hated for 40 years.

In February, he met with the Schoenfeld brothers at the Black Bear Diner in Fresno.

“Today I am at peace. Fred Woods is getting out of prison. Praise God. Thirty-six years is enough,” he said. “I say that in the opening pages of my book. When I give my receipt, I thank those three men, because they showed me that a leopard can change its spots, that we can become something different and better.”

‘don’t you forget’

But for others, the news of Woods’ parole was not welcome.

Linda Carrejo Labendera was a 10-year-old summer student at Dairyland Elementary School at the time of her abduction. She told Fox News Digital that she’s “very disappointed with the system as far as it goes.” [he would serve] A sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.”

“That’s what we were promised from the get-go. And then the laws changed, and then they allowed possible parole,” she said when reached by phone Friday.

Asked what she remembers most about the events of July 15, 1976, Labendera replied: “I remember all of it.”

She recalled reuniting with the other boys involved after Richard Schoenfeld was granted parole in 2012, and each of them “had the same story, just from a different seat or a different part of the van that imprisoned us.”

“We all remembered it. Every single one of us,” the Central San Joaquin Valley native said

“To this day, I’m sure we all remember it in great detail. From the stuff inside to the babies screaming and crying. Holding our pee … and people getting sick from it – sick from the stench, sick from the air conditioning coming out in over a hundred degree weather, ” she added. “You don’t forget. You can’t forget an ordeal like that. Such a horrible, horrible, horrible, traumatic experience.”

She said she has not been in touch with Woods. She said she didn’t have a message for Woods, but “for the people.”

“For people, it’s: How long is enough time for a criminal to kidnap your child or grandchild?” she asked. “How much time will be enough for your child?”