The third of three men convicted in the 1976 hijacking of a school bus full of children in Chowchilla, California — in what one prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state’s parole board.

The California Parole Board decided this week to release Frederick Woods, 70, after two members recommended he be moved in March despite being denied parole 17 times.

“He still has a bad heart and is out to get what he wants” – Jennifer Brown Hyde, who was 9 years old at the time of the abduction

Woods and two accomplices, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, were from a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area family when they kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver Ed Ray near Chowchilla in 1976. The city is about 125 miles from San Francisco.

The three, along with Ray, buried the boys, ages 5 to 14, in an old moving van east of San Francisco – with little ventilation, light, water, food or bathroom supplies. He then demanded a ransom of 5 million dollars. Woods served as the head of this group.

After more than a day, the victims were evacuated.

Woods was not eligible to appear in person on Tuesday. But he said during his parole hearing in March that he needed the money to gain acceptance from his parents and that “he was selfish and immature at the time,” adding that his recent offense was to take advantage of a trust fund left to him by his late parents.

“I didn’t need the money. I wanted the money,” Woods said of the extortion attempt.

His attorney, Dominic Banos, said Wednesday that the parole board recognized that Woods has “demonstrated a change of character for the better” and is “low risk and poses no risk or danger to the community upon his release from prison.”

Jennifer Brown Hyde, who was 9 at the time, recalled the “lifelong effects of being buried alive and being driven around in a van for 11 hours in over 100 degree weather without food, water or a bathroom.”

“He still has a bad heart and he’s going to get what he wants,” she told the board. “I want him to serve the rest of his life in prison, just like I did his PTSD for the rest of his life because of his sense of entitlement.”

She said Wednesday that her family is disappointed, but “it’s time to close this chapter and live the blessed life I’ve been given.” She praised her fellow hostages as “true survivors and not victims”.

Governor Gavin Newsom asked the board to reconsider its decision. Woods “continued to engage in financial-related misconduct in prison,” Newsom said, using a prohibited cellphone to provide advice on running a Christmas tree farm, gold mining business and car dealership. The governor could not block Woods’ release because he had not been convicted of murder and could request the parole board to take a closer look.

Woods’ behavior “shows he’s all about the money,” Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said in opposing his parole.

Moreno said after the ruling that she was angry and disappointed “because justice has been made a mockery of in Madera County,” and that she feared for the state of society “if you can kidnap a busload of school kids, bury them alive, and still get out. He Go to jail after committing a crime and spend time in jail for breaking the law.”

An appeals court ordered Richard Schoenfeld’s release in 2012, and then-Gov. Jerry Brown paroled James Schoenfeld in 2015.

Newsom acknowledged that Woods deserves consideration because he was only 24 when he committed the crime and because he is now older. He said Woods, who once studied policing at a community college, has also taken steps to improve himself in prison.

The governor’s late father, state Judge William Newsom, was on an appellate panel in 1980 that commuted the men’s life sentences to give them a chance at parole. He pressed for their release in 2011, after he retired, noting that no one was seriously injured in the abduction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.