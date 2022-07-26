type here...
Choco Taco is dead but will never be forgotten

By printveela editor

-

23
0
Choco Tacos, the favorite ice cream taco, is being phased out. Frozen treats are considered a summer staple and are often sold in ice cream trucks.

Sara Silbiger/Getty Images


Sara Silbiger/Getty Images

Choco Tacos, the favorite ice cream taco, is being phased out. Frozen treats are considered a summer staple and are often sold in ice cream trucks.

Sara Silbiger/Getty Images

If you love a good chocolate taco, we have some bad news for you. The Fancy Ice Cream Treat has been discontinued.

You can still get one of the leftover stock from stores or your local ice cream truck, but once they’re gone, don’t expect them to come back.

Choco Taco: Investigating the Mystery of a Classic American Taco

Salt

Choco Taco: Investigating the Mystery of a Classic American Taco

“Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented surge in demand for our portfolio and have had to make some very tough decisions to ensure our full portfolio is available nationwide,” a Klondike brand spokesperson told NPR.

“A necessary but frustrating part of this process is that sometimes we have to discontinue products, even a favorite product like Choco Taco. We know this can be very frustrating but we hope you try one of our other great products including Klondike Cones. , cocktails, sandwiches and, of course, our signature bar, available throughout the country.”

Here's the vegan ice cream sensation and why it's everywhere now

Food

Here’s the vegan ice cream sensation and why it’s everywhere now

These other frozen treats may be good, but they’re probably cold comfort for people caught in Choco Taco’s hold. After all, what would summer be without vanilla ice cream in a waffle cone topped with chocolate and peanuts?

Choco Tacos have been around since 1983 when Alan Drazen created them in Philadelphia. People have loved this fan favorite for almost 40 years and that’s why they’re mourning the loss on social media.

“I thought it would be here forever and I always told myself that I would drink it later, but later here and there is no chocolate taco.” – user. FilthyGrunger posted on Reddit. “His [sic] like losing a dog, but instead of a loving animal, it’s an ice cream taco topped with chocolate and nuts. Honestly, if I could say anything about his passing, I would say that the world didn’t just lose ice cream tacos, it went astray.”

Joy of ice cream texture

short wave

Joy of ice cream texture

The outrage on Twitter was also loud, with some users wondering how a much-loved product like Choco Taco could be discontinued when other poor-quality packaged desserts are still being produced.

There are also quite a few people who are not ready to say goodbye to Choco Taco and have expressed a desire to save it from the ice cream graveyard.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian suggests keeping the snack alive, tweeting to parent company Klondike, “Dear Unilever, I’d like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from the childhood of future generations.”

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-C, also said he wants to keep the dessert after learning of his passing.

“Tomorrow I am introducing a bill to enforce the Defense Production Act to allow continued production of Choco Tacos. Please call your senator and demand that they become co-founders.” Murphy tweeted apparently Monday at least half jokingly.

However, all hope cannot be lost. Klondike’s Twitter account responded to multiple accounts saying the company hopes to “find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years.”

However, this summer the question is not what would you do for a Klondike bar, but what would you do for a chocolate taco?

