Chloe Kelly, the winner of the England team, who hardly played
SportsFOOTBALL

Chloe Kelly, the winner of the England team, who hardly played

By printveela editor

FROMChloe Kelly was England’s toast on Sunday night after scoring the Lionesses’ winning goal at Wembley 10 minutes into extra time in a 2-1 win over Germany, but the question is whether she will even be selected for women’s euro.

The Manchester City winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last May that not only ruled her out of the 2021 Olympics in Japan, but left her mentally struggling through the following season when she returned to her club only late.

Kelly impressed throughout the tournament as a strike sub, but she never made such a huge impression as she did in the final of that tournament in front of a record crowd of 87,192 when she hit the ball over the line on her second try behind Lauren. The corner of Cannabis leaned towards her from Lucy Bronze.

‘Football unites people’: Manchester fans celebrate Liones win

The 24-year-old grew up on the bus number 92 from the national stadium and came to the FA Cup finals to buy a program and enjoy the “wembley atmosphere”. She gave English women’s football its biggest blow to the arm last night when the cap flew off Wembley after she left with her England jersey off in honor of a close-range finish, her first goal of the tournament.

“Oh my God, look at them – they’re amazing,” she said after the match. “Thanks to everyone who came to support us. It’s unrealistic. This is what dreams are made of. In my youth I watched women’s football, but now it’s just incredible.

“Thanks to everyone who was involved in my rehabilitation, because I always believed that I could be here, but score the winning goal … wow. These girls are special, the manager is special and what a special group of staff. This is amazing. My whole family is in the crowd. My mom, all my brothers, my sister, all my nephews, everyone. I just want to celebrate.”

Kelly in action during the FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester City in May. Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA

The youngest of seven siblings, Kelly said that her five brothers “hardened” her. “If I was on the court, it was: ‘Get up or you won’t play with us,'” said the former Arsenal and Everton defender. “So they definitely shaped me into who I am today and I appreciate that.”

Euro 2022 final: England beat Germany to secure glory – in pictures

The Elthorn Park High School graduate also benefited from the Ealing cage game. “I had to control myself [with] the physical side and the creative side because you have to lash out at someone, and the skill side. I liked it,” she said. “I think I’ve carried that through my entire career.” That resilience helped Kelly – who won the bronze medal with England at the Women’s Under-20 World Championship in France alongside fellow teammates Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway – in a 2021–22 season that was decimated by injuries before she played in Lost in the Women’s FA Cup final to Chelsea in May.

“When something like this happens and you don’t participate in the game for that long, nothing bothers you after that,” she said. “I used to be very nervous before games. Now I really don’t have those nerves because I think, “What’s the worst thing that can happen?”

“I went through the worst. I have to enjoy every moment, playing without fear.” Kelly is accustomed to playing for England in this tournament, appearing as a substitute in all six games, living up to Sarina Wigman’s faith in her after scoring a pre-tournament goal in a 3-0 win over Belgium. But nothing beats a fearless contribution , which she contributed to the history of the game now.

