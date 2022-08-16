Chinese warship docked in Sri Lanka despite Indian concerns

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka. After weeks of uncertainty, a Chinese spy vessel docked in a Sri Lankan port on Tuesday, heightening tensions between neighboring India and China as Indian leaders grow increasingly alarmed by Beijing’s growing influence in the region.
The ship, part of the Yuan Wang line of ships that the Chinese military uses to track satellite and ballistic missile launches, is due to stay a few days to refuel at the southern port of Hambantota. China leased the port for 99 years after Sri Lanka defaulted on Chinese loans to build it.
For Sri Lanka, where the government is already trying to pull the country out of virtual bankruptcy, China’s request for docking has exacerbated the island nation’s longstanding difficulties with two giant rivals.
China has been a long-term construction and development ally of Sri Lanka, providing massive loans for projects far beyond the port. India has provided nearly $4 billion in aid to Sri Lanka in recent months as the country ran out of foreign exchange reserves to pay for imports of basic commodities.
As a sign of its difficult position, the Sri Lankan government initially asked China to delay the vessel’s arrival “until further consultations take place”. Then, late last week, he said he would let the boat dock.
Some analysts in India, who feared that a Chinese vessel could be used to monitor targets in the south of the country, saw in the decision of Sri Lanka “diplomatic slap“.
Officials from India and the United States, two members of an alliance known as the “Square” that aims to contain China’s growing influence in the region, expressed their concerns both in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital, and in Cambodia during recent meetings ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Sri Lankan officials told The New York Times.
India’s concern over the Chinese ship has exacerbated tensions over Beijing’s encroachment on India’s land borders in the Himalayas, where the countries’ militaries have remained at war for more than two years after bloody skirmishes. Both sides failed to agree on the withdrawal of their troops in the Ladakh region, despite 16 rounds of negotiations.
“The government is closely monitoring any developments pertaining to India’s security and economic interests and is taking all necessary measures to protect them,” Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for the Indian Foreign Ministry, said last month when questions about the Chinese ship surfaced.
Without naming India, China’s foreign ministry hit back, stating that “it is completely unjustified for some countries to invoke so-called security concerns to put pressure on Sri Lanka.”
The Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it held “extensive consultations” with all parties involved in the following weeks. After the government granted China a berthing permit, it played down the significance, noting that it had allowed the navies of many countries, including the US and Japan, to do the same.
As a token of India’s and China’s agreement for influence over the small island nation, India donated a Dornier maritime reconnaissance aircraft to Sri Lanka just a day before the ship’s arrival. The new President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, attended the donation ceremony.
“The benefits of India’s growth, the benefits of India’s strength should be shared among all our friends and neighbors,” said Gopal Baghlai, India’s high commissioner in Colombo, at the ceremony.
The next day, Qi Zhenhong, the Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, called the Chinese ship’s docking “nothing special.”
“A research vessel visiting Hambantota is very natural and normal,” he said. “This is not the first time such a vessel has visited Sri Lanka.”
Asked if the delay was the result of Indian objections, he said: “I don’t know. Maybe that’s life.”
Skandha Gunasekarareported from Colombo, and Mujib Mashal from New Delhi.