Chinese warship docked in Sri Lanka despite Indian concerns

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka. After weeks of uncertainty, a Chinese spy vessel docked in a Sri Lankan port on Tuesday, heightening tensions between neighboring India and China as Indian leaders grow increasingly alarmed by Beijing’s growing influence in the region.

The ship, part of the Yuan Wang line of ships that the Chinese military uses to track satellite and ballistic missile launches, is due to stay a few days to refuel at the southern port of Hambantota. China leased the port for 99 years after Sri Lanka defaulted on Chinese loans to build it.

For Sri Lanka, where the government is already trying to pull the country out of virtual bankruptcy, China’s request for docking has exacerbated the island nation’s longstanding difficulties with two giant rivals.