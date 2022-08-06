Chinese show of force near Taiwan for third day

At the same time, the United States is seeking to strengthen its ties with other Asian countries as a counterweight to China’s regional and global influence. On Saturday, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila. In a public exchange, Mr. Marcos told Mr. Blinken that he believes Ms. Pelosi’s visit has not “increased the intensity” of tensions in the region, which he said were already high – a clear refutation of the allegations China that the United States is responsible for the current friction.

Fears that China would try to physically block Ms. Pelosi’s visit did not materialize. But US officials remain concerned that the exercise, which began less than 24 hours after she left Taiwan, could escalate, intentionally or accidentally, into a more direct conflict.

Chinese officials who have encouraged swaggering and at times aggressive nationalism at home may be under pressure to show they are reacting strongly. Some Chinese social media users expressed disappointment or embarrassment that the government did not go further to prevent Ms. Pelosi’s visit; some made it clear that they expected military action.

Even if the exercises do not escalate directly into a full-blown crisis, they could signal a new pattern of aggression and incursions from the Chinese military. Global Times, state tabloid, said in an editorial on Friday that the work to promote reunification with Taiwan has “entered a new phase.”

The United States tried to avoid further Chinese provocations. He stated that he remains committed to the status quo in Taiwan, acknowledging China’s stated claim to the island but not recognizing it. The Pentagon ordered the USS Ronald Reagan to “stay put” in the region while maintaining some distance from the Taiwan Strait.