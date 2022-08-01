New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

China’s housing market recorded a sharp drop in home sales throughout July as underlying economic problems became more apparent.

Sales fell 39.7% in July compared to the same period last year, a decline of approximately $77.6 billion – or 523.14 billion yuan. It fell 28.6% from June to July, ending a two-month rally.

According to The Wall Street Journal, apartment sales rose over the previous months in May and June, but July eclipsed most of those gains.

“China’s economy has been slowing for some time,” Craig Singleton, a fellow at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, previously told Fox News Digital. “What we’re seeing now is a rapid economic slowdown.”

While COVID-19 may have played a role in the initial problems, Singleton argues that the slowdown in China’s recovery is due to “deeper structural, systemic issues.”

“One of them … is China’s hyper-leveraged property market by some conservative estimates,” he said. “China’s property sector accounts for 30% of Chinese GDP, so even small differences in that market can have a huge impact on China’s broader global domestic product and its broader growth.”

The Chinese real estate market Sales growth was seen through debt-financed construction projects that sold before homes were built. The lack of completed projects led to protests from angry homebuyers who refused to pay their mortgages.

As of July 29, hundreds of buyers from around 320 projects across the country have refused to pay their mortgages. Those prospective buyers have shifted to buying second-hand houses or newly built government-owned houses, which come at a lower cost.

Even lowering interest rates and down payments or offering cash subsidies altogether did not help prompt enough activity to prop up the sagging housing market. Local authorities are expected to provide full bailout funds for cash-strapped developers.

“The sector will not stabilize unless developers’ liquidity crunch is relieved,” said Song Hongwei, research director of Tong’s Research Institute.