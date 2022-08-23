type here...
Chinese embassy warns of 'forceful measures' after parliamentarians announce...
CANADAPOLITICS

Chinese embassy warns of ‘forceful measures’ after parliamentarians announce plans to visit Taiwan

The Chinese Embassy in Canada issued a stern warning a week after parliamentarians announced they were planning a fall trip to Taiwan.

Judy Sgro, chairman of the Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group, told CBC News last week that a group of Canadian MPs and senators are planning to visit the island as early as October.

While Canadian MPs have visited Taiwan before, there are now heightened concerns that diplomatic trips to Taiwan could escalate political tensions with Beijing.

China considers the island of Taiwan “an integral part” of its territory, the country’s embassy said in a statement Tuesday to CBC News.

Beijing has imposed sanctions on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and conducted military exercises around Taiwan after Pelosi visited the island earlier this month.

“China strongly opposes any form of official exchanges between the Taiwanese region and countries that have diplomatic relations with China,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

“China will take firm and decisive action against any country that tries to interfere or encroach on China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The statement was sent in response to requests for comment on a planned friendship group trip and questions about whether China would retaliate with sanctions against Canada.

The statement goes on to call on Canada to “abide by the One China principle and respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said MPs make their own decisions about what their committees study and the travel they take. He also said that his government would ensure that members of parliament would consider all the possible consequences of a trip to Taiwan.

