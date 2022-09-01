New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen also tightened COVID controls on Thursday as cases continued to rise, with large events and indoor entertainment suspended for three days in Bao’an, the city’s most populous district.

At least half of Shenzhen’s ten districts, home to the city’s more than 13 million residents, have now ordered a blanket closure of entertainment venues and halted or reduced restaurant dining.

The education department officials have postponed the new school semester which was supposed to start from Thursday.

Chinese city of Chengdu in Covid lockdown amid spike

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, officials urged residents not to leave the city except for emergencies.

It did not specify how officials would address the new requirement, but demanded that the government, Communist Party officials and state-owned enterprises ensure that their employees do not make unnecessary trips outside the city.

According to the statement, residents due to leave must show proof of two negative tests within 48 hours.

Authorities have identified several cases at a dance hall in Futian, the city’s central business district, and have recently asked visitors to report themselves to local health authorities.

Chinese authorities apologize for Covid-19 break-ins

The world’s largest electronics market at Huaqiangbei remained closed after authorities shut it down on Monday.

Shenzhen reported 62 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections as of Aug. 31, up from 37 a day earlier.