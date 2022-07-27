New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Colleges and universities in the U.S. have shuttered their Confucian institutes over the years amid growing criticism of funding connections to centers of the Chinese Communist government, but some are now reopening under different names while continuing to accept money from them. Chinese Communist Party.

Confucius Institutes are typically found on college and university campuses with few exceptions operating in K-12 school districts. With tensions between the Chinese government and the United States reaching levels not seen in decades and intelligence officials warning, instruction on language and culture is his self-described goal to instruct students about Chinese language and culture. which the Communist Party wishes to propagate within the walls of America’s classrooms.

During a US Senate hearing in 2019, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Confucius Institutes were a “source of concern” and part of China’s “soft power strategy”.

“They provide a platform to spread the propaganda of the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party to promote censorship to restrict academic freedom,” Rai said.

China ‘poses the greatest long-term threat to economic and national security,’ warns FBI Director Y

Amid criticism from politicians and government leaders, dozens of American colleges and universities announced that Confucian institutes operating on their campuses would close their doors. The National Association of Scholars says the 118 Confucian Institutes that once operated in the US have since shrunk to just 18.

But with at least 100 colleges and universities closing their Confucius Institutes, effectively ending those contracts with Chinese Communist Party institutions, many academic institutions have since signed new contracts with the Chinese government, according to a recent report. by the National Association of Scholars.

For example, Georgia State University closed its Confucius Institute in July 2020. That same month, according to reports, a new agreement was signed between the school, the university and Beijing Language and Culture University, a former partner of the Confucius Institute. A New Program: Chinese Language and Culture Program.

Newly signed agreements creating Chinese language and culture programs include provisions such as “better protections for intellectual freedom,” but the Chinese-government-sponsored university still helps staff the program, according to the report.

Western Michigan University, whose Confucius Institute closed on December 31, 2020, signed a new agreement with its former Confucius Institute partner in China, Beijing Language and Culture University, which took effect just one day after the Confucius Institute closed. to the report.

Beijing Language and Culture University, according to the new agreement, is responsible for sending the scholar and paying the scholar’s salary, housing and other expenses. Western Michigan University provides space for the new program, helps obtain visas for scholars selected by the Chinese government and provides unspecified “financial support,” according to the report.

GOP Lawmakers Press Defense Sec. Austin about federal funds to colleges with ties to the Chinese government

A Chinese-government-sponsored university is also responsible for “providing the curriculum” and “selection of textbooks,” according to the report. Similar to how the Confucius Institute operates, visiting scholars appointed by Beijing Language and Culture University are “responsible for the supervision and coordination of all BLCU-provided faculty and staff.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Georgia State University, Western Michigan University and the FBI.

In all, at least 28 universities replaced their Confucius Institute programs with something similar, according to the NAS report.

Ian Oxnevad, program research associate at the National Association of Scholars and author of the report, told Fox News Digital that American universities are implementing Confucius Institutes 2.0.

“The brand has been tarnished, but that doesn’t mean the vehicle has disappeared. You know, you can think of it as a tarnished label, but the product is still viable for China. So, they will slap a new one. Put a label on it and Sell ​​it as something different, even though it’s really the same thing,” Oxnaved said.

Chinese Propaganda Program in US Schools Quietly Changes Headquarters Name to Avoid Scrutiny

The threat posed by Confucius Institutes and their transfers serves as a vehicle for China to “shape perceptions of China among American students,” he added.

“It’s a propaganda outlet. At the same time, it also essentially provides a place that China can basically do overt economic espionage, in the sense of stealing secrets developed in academia and then sending them back to China,” Oxnaevad said. “It allows for spying on dissidents. If you have critics of China, whether they’re from China or not, at a particular institution, having professors there who are handpicked by the Chinese government is obviously a way to monitor them.”

The “rebranding” of the Confucius Institute comes amid warnings from the director-general of the United Kingdom’s MI5 intelligence service, Ken McCallum, and Y. The two made a joint statement in London on July 6 with a warning to American companies: The Chinese government wants to steal your technology.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The Chinese government is out to steal your technology — whatever it is that sustains your industry — and use it to undercut your business and dominate your market,” Wray said. “And they’re willing to use every tool at their disposal to do that.”

The Chinese Communist Party is preparing to target companies in small towns and big cities, Ray added.