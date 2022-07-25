New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

China’s population growth has slowed significantly and the country can expect its population to decline before 2025, a senior health official said.

Yang Wenzhuang, head of population and family affairs at China’s National Health Commission, said the country’s population will begin to decline in 2021-2025, according to the state-backed outlet, Global Times.

New births in China last year were the lowest in decades in many of the country’s provinces, birth data released on Sunday showed.

Births in central Hunan province fell below 500,000 for the first time in nearly 60 years, the Global Times reported, with China’s southern Guangdong province alone accounting for more than 1 million new births.

China is struggling with a rapid decline in natural population growth as many young people decide not to have children for a number of reasons, including the high cost of raising children and work pressures.

The Asian country previously had a one-child policy from 1980 to 2016, amid growing population numbers the country believed would strain its economy. China raised the limit to two in 2016 and now allows families to have three children.

However, the Chinese government changing laws to allow women to have three children did not help the country’s population numbers. Many women said that the change in policy did not come soon enough and that they had the financial means to have an additional child.

