Concerns are growing over Chinese interests buying large swaths of land in the United States, especially farmland — including a sensitive parcel in North Dakota near military installations.

Investigative reporter Sarah Carter told Fox News on Monday that the USDA estimates that the CCP government owned about 192,000 acres of US land in 2019, which it has increased by March 2021 with a combined $6.1 billion in land.

“Most of the land is very close to sensitive US military installations,” she told Fox News. “For example, in 2021, a former Chinese military official in Del Rio, Texas purchased 130,000 acres of land on the US-Mexico border. That land is very close to Laughlin Air Base. It actually surrounds that sensitive airbase. .”

Not only is Laughlin a security concern because of Chinese proximity, but the open, uncontrolled US-Mexican border creates another complication as Chinese-linked fentanyl is smuggled through Mexico, she added.

Carter also noted what North Dakota officials are becoming wary of – a Chinese company buying 370 acres of land in the vicinity of Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Sen. Kevin Kramer, RN.D. recently told Fox News that the facility houses sensitive drone technology used for space and satellite operations.

Carter told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the most important purchase deal was in Montana, near a U.S. nuclear site.

“Right now, the federal government is actually investigating whether they’re disrupting Huawei cell towers and blocking our communications between our nuclear silos and systems,” she said.

“It’s very concerning. I’ve talked to US intelligence about this as well as foreign intelligence officials. And they say they’ve been sounding the alarm for a long time and they’re very concerned that it might be too late.”

Carter noted that most of the Chinese private sector is tied to the Chinese Communist Party government, meaning any land purchase in the United States is a cause for concern for Beijing.

“[These] The Chinese government grabbed a large amount of land [come via] Chinese companies: Chinese companies are linked to the Chinese Communist Party.”

