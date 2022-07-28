China’s domestic issues will hang over Biden-Xi phone call

“Any member who wants to leave must. This demonstrates the political containment of President Xi,” said Texas Representative Michael McCall, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who had to pull out due to a scheduling conflict. “But she should also look to the military if that triggers a retaliatory strike and escalates the situation.”

Mr. Biden, who has repeatedly irritated China since taking office by saying he will use force to defend Taiwan, said last week that the military believes now is not the right time for Ms. Pelosi. There was talk of a possible danger, even speculation that China would send military planes to spy on her aircraft. Some on Capitol Hill see this as a clumsy attempt by the White House to pressure Ms. Pelosi to cancel any such trip, the first in 25 years, but Republicans and some Democrats have urged her to see it through rather than let Beijing dictate US actions.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters traveling with him to Australia on Wednesday that he would provide security on any speaker’s trip, as the armed forces traditionally do. “If a decision is made to travel for Speaker Pelosi or anyone else and they request military support, we will do whatever is necessary to ensure that their visit can proceed safely,” he said.

The conflict arises as the United States seeks to compete more actively with China economically and politically. The Senate on Wednesday passed measures to invest in semiconductor manufacturing to revitalize US industry and reduce reliance on Chinese products. Rep. Adam B. Schiff, a senior California Democrat, introduced separate legislation Wednesday allowing the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Chinese officials or organizations helping Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Analysts say the move has angered Beijing. “The Chinese believe that Washington is deliberately provoking a crisis,” said Susan A. Thornton, senior fellow at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School and a longtime professional diplomat who has worked on Asian politics. “I’m not sure what Biden could have said to convince them otherwise.”

But China has reacted more aggressively than in the past. Ms. Pelosi first announced plans to travel to Taiwan in April, but shelved it after testing positive for the coronavirus, and Beijing didn’t pay much attention at the time. Moreover, a number of other high-profile Americans have recently visited the country, including high-ranking members of Congress and two former secretaries of defense, Jim Mattis and Mark T. Esper, but this did not provoke a crisis.