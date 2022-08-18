New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The U.S. will hold formal trade talks with the Taiwanese government this fall, President Biden’s administration announced Thursday.

The announcement triggered another round of threats and condemnation from the Chinese government, which warned that it would “defend its sovereignty.” China has long claimed Taiwan as its own territory, although the island has its own government.

“China firmly opposes this,” Commerce Ministry spokesman Shu Jueting told reporters on Thursday.

Tensions in the region have risen this year as US lawmakers visit Taiwan to show support. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the highest-ranking US official to visit the island since 1997, along with Speaker Newt Gingrich.

China has argued that the visits are a violation of the US One China Policy, which states that the US will not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan and that the US recognizes that the government of mainland China is the proper government of China.

Taiwan seceded from China after pro-democracy forces lost a civil war to the Chinese Communist Party in 1949. The island has since been self-governing as a democracy, but still has multibillion-dollar trade ties with the mainland.

Taiwan also has extensive economic ties with the US, a major producer of computer chips. Taiwan is the ninth largest trading partner for the US, with annual total merchandise trade of $90.6 billion.

China has threatened to seize the island by force in recent weeks. After Pelosi’s visit, the Chinese military appeared to simulate an invasion of the island, with the Navy and Air Force conducting live-fire drills around Taiwan.

Sen. China renewed those drills this week after another group led by Rep. Ed Markey, D-Mass., visited the island.

Among the five members of Congress are Markey and Reps. Included were John Garamendi, D-Calif.; Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif.; Don Beyer, D-Va. and Amata Radeweghan, R-AS.

