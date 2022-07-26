New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

China and Mexico took center stage Tuesday as senators convened to discuss the deadly fentanyl crisis as deaths continue to rise and fuel partisan differences over border security.

Senators on the right and left from the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee highlighted increases in fentanyl overdoses in each of their states, marking the largest increase in US overdoses from the deadly drug in half a century.

“In 2021 we will see the largest annual increase in opioid deaths in 50 years, and 600,000 Americans died of overdoses in the 35 years between 1979 and 2016, and 100,000 last year,” said Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana.

Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills hidden in chip containers

“Since fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, two milligrams can be a lethal dose,” pointed out Democratic Senator Patty Murry of Washington.

“From April 2020 to 2021, synthetic opioids — mostly illegal fentanyl — accounted for nearly two-thirds of all overdose deaths,” she said.

But even as senators on both sides of the aisle agree that the fentanyl crisis needs to be stopped, the partisan debate over border security has once again presented itself.

“We must recognize that a policy at the border is reckless and ineffective, not only does it allow illegals to come here. It also deters drugs,” Cassidy said in his opening statement. . “We need to control that border.”

Sen. Chris Murphy pushed back on GOP claims that illegal drugs are crossing borders at the same rate as immigrants, and pointed to testimony by a senior policy adviser to National Drug Control Policy Director Kemp Chester.

Fentanyl crisis: DEA official says Mexico needs to do more to stop drug production

“The preponderance of drugs comes to existing ports of entry,” Chester explained, adding that programs that increase screening processes at ports of entry will help crack down on illegal drug shipments.

“A lot of our colleagues think that by putting this wall on the border, you’re going to stop fentanyl from coming into the country. In fact, fentanyl is coming through the ports,” Murphy said. “So we can make investments, but it’s the parts of the border that don’t have walls, where fentanyl is pouring out, that’s not the facts.”

GOP Sen. of Kansas. Roger Marshall rejects this argument and says that “it goes without saying that the street price will fall because of the abundance of supply with an open porous southern border.”

He steered the debate toward China’s role in failing to catch underground labs operating in China, and Cassidy said “we see loopholes in our customs system” to smuggle fentanyl-laced drugs into Mexico or even into the US.

“Cartels ship Chinese-made fentanyl into our country through the mail, claiming the package’s contents are worth less than $800, which is the threshold for paying duties,” Cassidy said. “Because if it’s declared under $800, Customs and Border Protection won’t check the package and it will go through.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Some lawmakers have expressed anger at China’s notoriously corrupt government, which has failed to effectively stem the flow of deadly drugs from its country.

Chester told Cassidy that the US was working with the People’s Republic of China to crack down on these underground labs, but admitted there had been “uneven progress”.