China’s economic recovery faces a greater uphill battle than Beijing would like the world to believe, due to stress in the real estate sector and “frustrations” in the banking industry.

“China’s economy has been slowing for some time,” Craig Singleton, a fellow at the nonpartisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital. “What we’re seeing now is a rapid economic slowdown.”

Economists can’t get their heads around China’s current economic situation: GDP data pointed to a sharp slowdown in Q2, while the Hang Seng hit a 3-month high a few weeks ago, hailed by some analysts as signs of recovery.

Larry Hu, chief Chinese economist at Macquarie in Australia, told Fortune that the economy is “improving, but it’s very weak.” He attributed the struggles to the effectiveness of extended lockdowns during the pandemic, and China’s zero-covid policy compounded the problem.

The policy requires localized lockdowns following the detection of any COVID-19 infections, leading to prolonged lockdowns of major ports and financial centers. Shanghai shut down for 60 days in spring 2022, peaking at 26,000 cases per day in April. After the lockdown, the authorities registered only 29 cases on June 1.

Singleton argues that while COVID played a role in the initial problems, China’s slow recovery is the result of “deeper structural, systemic problems.”

“One of them … is China’s highly leveraged property market by some conservative estimates,” he explained. “China’s property sector accounts for 30% of Chinese GDP, so even small differences in that market can have a huge impact on China’s broader global domestic product and its broader growth.”

Homebuyers across China have Threatened to stop mortgage paymentsBlaming “stalled” construction work added a serious wrinkle against any recovery Beijing recorded.

“We’ve seen very large defaults by some of the biggest Chinese property developers,” Singleton said. “We have seen growing frustration from Chinese citizens who have sunk their life savings into China’s real estate market, mainly seeing it as an investment vehicle or safe investment, and now many of them are unable to move into their homes.”

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) requires banks to meet “reasonable” developer financing requirements and that “all difficulties and problems are properly resolved,” Reuters reported. Data for the property sector declined by 7% in the second quarter from a year earlier.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has spoken to 100,000 officials and laid out a 33-point plan that includes a $120 billion credit line for infrastructure projects. The The World Bank expressed concern Beijing turns to “the old playbook of fueling growth through debt-ridden infrastructure and real estate investment.”

“Such a growth model is ultimately unsustainable, and the debt burden of many corporates and local governments is already too high,” the World Bank wrote, advocating consumer-based incentives instead.

That economic weakness creates a troubling picture for Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Gordon Chang, an Asia expert and senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute. Xi may try to shake things up to show that China is strong internationally even as it faces these domestic problems.

“Xi Jinping has all the incentives in the world to cause military misfortune abroad,” Chang said, adding that Xi “could attack a neighbor or perhaps dangerously intercept a plane or ship.”

“We don’t know exactly what he does, but he has a reason to do it,” Chang added. “Right now, China is in trouble: [Xi]came the mortgage boycott, which is now in 86 cities; Exclusion of a new supplier; Bank runs – it’s unprecedented.”

Chang suggested that Xi might also try to stir up trouble with India, a neighbor China has clashed with several times in recent years. He also pointed to recent Chinese incursions into Japanese waters, as well as renewed tensions in the South China Sea, which prompted a warning from the US State Department.

“We know that these are not just choking incidents, but some of them can actually lead to a full-blown crisis,” he said.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote that Zero-Covid has “imposed huge economic, social and political costs in a very short period of time”. Analysts at the Centre The policy is believed to have “disrupted manufacturing, supply chains and consumer spending”.

This led to record urban youth unemployment and “broad-based” depression in the banking sector, Singleton said. A fifth of all 16 to 24-year-olds in China are currently unemployed, meaning less than 15% of recent graduates have been able to find jobs.

“There is every indication that China will fall well short of reaching its annual economic growth target of 5.5%,” Singleton argued. “We’re starting to realize very quickly, I think, that, you know, the days of China’s meteoric economic, economic growth are long gone.”