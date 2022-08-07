New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

China has conducted four consecutive days of military drills in the air and water around Taiwan, officials announced Sunday, following a visit to the island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has called on the international community to “support a democratic Taiwan” and “stop any escalation of the regional security situation”.

But the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) conducted several long-range air and ground strike exercises, and Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that Taiwan’s military would hold live-fire drills in response this week. The drills will include snipers, combat and armored vehicles and helicopters, a local report said.

The PLA also sent warships across the central line of the Taiwan Strait. The ships operated in six zones around the island, demonstrating China’s ability to impose a blockade if desired.

Pelosi led a congressional delegation to the island last week in direct opposition to Chinese demands that the US cancel the meeting. She praised Taiwan’s “democratic values” and “self-rule” and assured the island that the US would uphold mutual security interests in the region.

Foreign Secretary Antony Blinken called China’s response a “significant escalation”.

“China has chosen to overreact and use Pelosi’s visit as an excuse to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait,” Blinken told a group of reporters at the ASEAN summit on Friday.

The White House last week speculated that China could use Pelosi’s trip as an excuse to escalate tensions, but insisted the US would not be “intimidated” by China’s “sabre-rattling”.

“There has been no change on our end — something that President Biden has repeatedly confirmed,” a senior State Department official told reporters. “The question is whether Beijing will try to use the trip as some kind of excuse to take steps that could escalate or create conflict.”

China has not indicated whether the drills will continue beyond Sunday.

Chinese officials have said that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan violates the “One China” policy and would aid an illegal insurgency. A Chinese state media personality even suggested Dropping the plane of the speaker.

