China has suspended all planned talks with the US on major international issues in retaliation for a US congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan.

Beijing announced on Friday that the Chinese Communist Party was canceling all talks on climate change, drug networks and military action.

China attributed the decision to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s congressional delegation and her trip to the island of Taiwan.

“The cancellation also sends a clear signal to the US that the US will never accept a clear deterioration of Sino-US relations without bearing any consequences.” US study scholar Lu Xiang said From the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan It praised Taiwan’s “democratic values” and “self-rule” and assured Taiwan that the US would uphold mutual security interests in the region.

The People’s Republic of China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, a relatively narrow strip of ocean between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. The Chinese military has repeatedly sent aircraft to the area, testing Taiwan’s air defenses.

The US does not have official relations with Taiwan – also known as the Republic of China – and maintains a “one China” policy that recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the legal successor state.

The White House has repeatedly tried to defuse the growing hostility surrounding Pelosi’s trip, but senior CCP officials are upset.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke to reporters Thursday about the recent congressional delegation to Taiwan and tried to smooth over the visit.

Blinken held talks with Prime Minister Hun Sen in Cambodia on Thursday. Blinken paused to touch on a related topic before ushering reporters out of the conference room, giving the leaders a moment for closed-door discussions.

“I want to speak to the recent activities related to Taiwan because I know it’s on a lot of people’s minds,” Blinken said. “The United States has an enduring interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral efforts to change the status quo, especially by force.”