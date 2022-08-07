China-funded Kenyan train problems

Both of the leading candidates in Kenyatta’s presidential successor campaign, William Ruto and Raila Odinga, seized on the railroad’s problems, promising to overestimate its performance and also trying to distance themselves from the project.

Mr. Ruto is vice president and part of the administration that launched the railroad. In an interview, he acknowledged that Kenya’s public debt – a total of $73.5 billion as of March in a country with a gross domestic product of just over $100 billion – was creating a “very precarious” situation and that the railway had not yet been operational. for economic growth.

“We are suffering from the payment of Chinese debt,” he said.

His opponent, Mr. Odinga, is a former prime minister who has long criticized the project and accused Mr. Kenyatta’s family of benefiting from it. But now with the backing of President Kenyatta, Mr. Odinga has toned down his criticism while promising to overhaul the railroad. He recently told a crowd of supporters in Mombasa, “Once I’m in power, we’ll fix everything.”

The railroad represents the peak of borrowing and looting that has plagued Mr. Kenyatta’s government since he took office in 2013, economists, analysts and government officials said in interviews. His administration, they say, has saddled the country with large-scale infrastructure projects that are not financially viable, greatly benefit the wealthy, and divert investment away from education and health care. Over the past nine years, Kenya’s public debt has grown almost fivefold.

“The standard gauge railway is the jewel in the crown of corruption in Kenya,” said John Gitongo, a former anti-corruption czar. “This is the sad legacy of the current regime.”