China-funded Kenyan train problems

MOMBASA, Kenya. Fireworks exploded and confetti rained down in the seaside city of Mombasa as Kenya’s president opened the country’s new railway, designed, funded and built by China.
President Uhuru Kenyatta said the new train will connect the port of Mombasa with neighboring country Uganda, create jobs and help turn Kenya into an industrialized, middle-income country.
“This is a very historic moment,” President Kenyatta said, waving a giant Kenyan flag, to the assembled Kenyan and Chinese officials. “We should be proud.”
It was five years ago. Since then, the railroad has been a fiasco, the target of lawsuits, criminal investigations over corruption and outrage from environmentalists and laid-off workers in the trucking industry.
Now, this is a thorny issue in the fierce Aug. 9 elections and part of a wider debate about China’s growing role in Kenya. Leading candidates have proposed everything from the deportation of Chinese workers performing local works to renegotiate Kenya’s onerous debt to China. But for many, it is the railroad, which costs a whopping $4.7 billion, that has come to epitomize the corruption and greed of the political elite.
China initially funded the railroad as part of its trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which aimed to expand China’s economic and political influence by funding new ports, roads and railways around the world. But China has refused to finance the last section of the Kenyan railway – the connection to Uganda – as some African countries struggled to pay off their debts.
The train runs 367 miles from Mombasa through the capital Nairobi and ends abruptly in an empty field in the Rift Valley, more than 200 miles from Uganda.
“SGR is an economic, social and fiscal disruptor,” said Tony Watima, an economist, referring to the standard gauge railway, which Kenyans call a train. “The disruption it caused to the Kenyan economy will be felt for years.”
Both of the leading candidates in Kenyatta’s presidential successor campaign, William Ruto and Raila Odinga, seized on the railroad’s problems, promising to overestimate its performance and also trying to distance themselves from the project.
Mr. Ruto is vice president and part of the administration that launched the railroad. In an interview, he acknowledged that Kenya’s public debt – a total of $73.5 billion as of March in a country with a gross domestic product of just over $100 billion – was creating a “very precarious” situation and that the railway had not yet been operational. for economic growth.
“We are suffering from the payment of Chinese debt,” he said.
His opponent, Mr. Odinga, is a former prime minister who has long criticized the project and accused Mr. Kenyatta’s family of benefiting from it. But now with the backing of President Kenyatta, Mr. Odinga has toned down his criticism while promising to overhaul the railroad. He recently told a crowd of supporters in Mombasa, “Once I’m in power, we’ll fix everything.”
The railroad represents the peak of borrowing and looting that has plagued Mr. Kenyatta’s government since he took office in 2013, economists, analysts and government officials said in interviews. His administration, they say, has saddled the country with large-scale infrastructure projects that are not financially viable, greatly benefit the wealthy, and divert investment away from education and health care. Over the past nine years, Kenya’s public debt has grown almost fivefold.
“The standard gauge railway is the jewel in the crown of corruption in Kenya,” said John Gitongo, a former anti-corruption czar. “This is the sad legacy of the current regime.”
Mr. Kenyatta’s office did not respond to questions emailed for this article. Government Finance and Planning Minister Ukur Yatani, who oversees the country’s port, rail and pipeline infrastructure, did not respond to interview requests.
The railroad’s financier, China’s Exim Bank, has demanded reimbursement even as lenders like France and Japan have given Kenya some breathing room to service their loans due to the pandemic. To repay the loan, the government has imposed a slew of taxes and austerity measures that have angered the public, which is coping with rising food and fuel prices caused by drought and war in Ukraine.
According to Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir, an MP who chairs the public investment committee in parliament, there was “a lack of economic planning and foresight” when the railway was commissioned.
“Mad Express”
For years, Kenya has been debating whether to build a new railroad or revamp its century-old line, built by the British colonialists and known as the “Mad Express”.
Independent reports, including from the World Bank, are recommended modernization of the existing railway network as a cheaper option. But in the end, the Kenyatta administration decided to build a new one: a standard gauge railroad that could run freight trains at 50 miles per hour and passenger trains at 74 miles per hour.
The laying of the foundation began in 2013. But problems haunted the project from the very beginning.
Even though it was funded by taxpayers, competitive bidding for the project – the move of Mr. Kenyatta defended.
Ecologists interrogated why the government built a railroad through Nairobi National Park, one of the few wildlife parks adjacent to the capital.
The only known feasibility study for the project was prepared by a Chinese contractor and not the government, which constitutes a conflict of interest, said Okiya Omtata, a prominent lawyer who challenged the project in court.
He said he was invited to a hotel in Nairobi to meet with several Kenyan senators and Chinese managers, who asked him to drop the case in exchange for a $300,000 payment. According to him, when he refused, one of the senators offered up to $1 million. He was told that if he refused, they could bribe the judge to decide the case in their favor.
“You keep your money and I will keep my country,” Mr. Omtatah recalled as he told them as he left the room.
A public relations officer for CRBC, a Chinese contractor, did not respond to email questions. Mr. Omtata did not name the senators he said he met with.
In 2020, the Court of Appeal finally ruled in favor of Mr. Omtatah, announcing the railway contract. illegal for violating Kenya’s procurement laws. The government is appealing this decision to the Supreme Court.
Mr. Ruto promised that if elected President publish the treaty — a move that activists hope will allow the public to scrutinize it closely. This year, a spokesman for the Department of Transportation said that making the contract public would undermine national security because non-disclosure clauses.
For years, activists and opposition figures have accused senior politicians of inflating costs and making a profit from the railroad.
The land acquisition also became a flashpoint when more than a dozen officials, including a former managing director of Kenya Railways and a former chairman of the agency that manages Kenya’s public land, charged in court in 2018 accused of facilitating payments of over US$2 million individuals and companies who falsely claimed to own land along the railroad. While some cases have been dropped, the trials of other defendants continue. Parliament reported that millions more were paid in overpayments or payments made without clear documentation.
Road vs railroad
A year after the train started running, a parliamentary report showed that transporting goods on the train costs more than twice as much as on the road.
To make the railroad profitable, the authorities forced importers to ship goods by rail rather than by road, a decision that sparked protests and protests. court cases.
Officials in Mombasa said the railroad was costing their county tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue. One the report is being evaluated conservatively, more than 8,100 trucking, fuel, and freight workers in the county will lose their jobs..
Lawrence Boy, a truck driver in Miritini, a suburb of Mombasa, accused the government of “demonizing” truck drivers, leaving many young people unemployed and turning to crime.
“We are citizens of this country,” he said, “and we deserve equal rights.”
“serious mess”
At the station in Nairobi, passengers board train cars painted with the slogan “Connecting Nations. Prosperous people. But a survey conducted in 2019-2020 by Afrobarometer showed that 87 percent of Kenyans felt that their government had borrowed too much money from China.
Legislators recommended that the government reconsider the railway loan with China. But even if they can, economist Mr Watima said, the railroad will remain a “major mess.”
China is also rethinking its early lending to African infrastructure projects as it faces a growing backlash against lending to poor countries with precarious finances.
While China will remain Africa’s biggest infrastructure financier, Eric Olander, co-founder of the China Global South Project, said it was unlikely that risky megaprojects like Kenya’s railway would receive funding in the future.
“The sand in the hourglass has run out,” he said.
For now, the railway leaves Mombasa, crosses Kenya’s iconic national parks, passes Nairobi before stopping at a quiet village near Duka Moja, surrounded by thick bushes and corn plantations.
“They said this train was progress, but whose progress is it?” said Daniel Tipape, a motorcycle taxi driver, driving down a dirt road near the finish line of the rails.
“Sometimes we just build something for the sake of it,” he said.