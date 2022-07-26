New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Senate voted 64-32 on Tuesday to clear a key procedural hurdle to pass a bill aimed at helping the US compete with China.

The legislation, known as the CHIPS Act of 2022, is now expected to be voted on for final approval in the Senate this week.

After more than a year of negotiations between lawmakers in both chambers — which resulted in a deadlocked conference committee — the legislation appeared vulnerable to a fast-approaching election season.

But the legislation is a priority for President Biden, who needs to win politically, as well as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DNY. Additionally, many Senate Republicans are more invested in pushing China back.

House conservatives braced for a fight against the bipartisan China bill as it headed toward Senate passage

So over the course of August, Senate negotiators began moving a stripped-down version of the law with $52 billion aimed at growing U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing, but the bill quickly ballooned to $250 billion, adding provisions from earlier versions. Sen, who has led GOP efforts on China-related legislation since early 2021. Support from lawmakers including Todd Young, R-Ind.

Congress has passed trillions of dollars in massive domestic spending bills since Biden took office, the effects of which economists say will contribute to rising inflation in the second half of the year.

“Tonight’s procedural vote is an important first step toward passing a strong ‘CHIPS Plus’ package in the Senate,” said Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said last week. “The strong bipartisan vote shows that there is broad support for including USICA provisions that are critical to our national security and ability to counterbalance China.”

Schumer released the final version of the 1,054-page text Monday night.

Tuesday’s vote was delayed by weather and complicated by multiple COVID-19 diagnoses among supporters of the bill.

Haley opposes computer chips bill: ‘We don’t have to be China to beat China’

Both Sens. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced positive tests. Sens. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Tom Carper, D-Del., announced last week that they had COVID-19. Then, severe thunderstorms rolled through Washington, DC, delaying the senators’ flights into the city.

But by Tuesday morning, enough healthy senators in Washington, DC to support the bill broke the filibuster.

The legislation now heads to the House, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., aims to shepherd it to Biden’s desk. A key political hurdle she faces there is avoiding too many progressive defections to overwhelm any GOP support for the bill.

Sena opposes the bill as corporate welfare for semiconductor companies. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. And some of his friends in the lower chamber may feel the same way. Many conservative Republicans oppose the bill for the same reason.

But at least one progressive, Rep. Roe Khanna, D-Calif., said the legislation is essential for the US

“This bill will create thousands of jobs across the country, and there are strong safeguards to ensure that the funds go directly to opening factories in the US, stock buybacks or dividend payments,” he told Fox News Digital last week.