China will discourage abortions and take steps to make fertility treatment more accessible as part of efforts to boost one of the world’s lowest birth rates, its National Health Authority said on Tuesday.

According to guidelines published on the authority’s website, support measures ranging from tax and insurance to education and housing will be improved and implemented, with local governments encouraged to increase childcare services and family-friendly offices.

The authority said it would undertake reproductive health promotion to “prevent unintended pregnancy and reduce medically unnecessary abortions” and increase public awareness.

China’s fertility rate of 1.16 in 2021 is well below the OECD standard of 2.1 for a stable population and among the lowest in the world.

The guidelines come as China’s uncompromising “zero-Covid” policy to stem the spread with strict controls on people’s lives could take a serious toll on their desire to have children, demographers say.

The authority said it would guide local governments to gradually incorporate assisted reproductive technology into its national medical system. A technique such as IVF is usually very expensive in China and not available to unmarried women.

New births in China, home to a population of 1.4 billion, are set to fall to a record low this year, falling below 10 million from 10.6 million babies last year, demographers say – already 11.5% lower than in 2020.

China, which imposed a one-child policy from 1980 to 2015, has officially admitted it is on the brink of population decline. It replaced that policy with a two-child policy in 2016 and changed it again in 2021, allowing married couples to have three children.

In the past year officials have begun introducing measures such as tax breaks, longer maternity leaves, better medical insurance, housing subsidies, extra money for a third child and a crackdown on expensive private tutoring.

Tuesday’s guidelines represent the most comprehensive notice yet nationally, including a suggestion to reduce abortions, which have typically been readily available for years.

The authority said these measures are crucial to “promote the long-term balanced development of the population”.

According to a National Health Commission report published at the end of 2021, the number of abortions between 2015 and 2019 was more than 9.5 million.