New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

I’ve been to a Chinese prison, and it’s bad, to say the least. For 90-year-old Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, prison terms would be the death penalty.

In May 2022, Hong Kong authorities arrested Cardinal Zhen on trumped-up charges and accused him and four others of violating China’s national security by “colluding with foreign forces”. Even after being released on bail, his situation is critical.

Cardinal Zen’s arrest has sparked international outrage and marks a new low for Hong Kong and the Chinese government. As a commissioner on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and a longtime friend of the Cardinal, whom I and many others admire, I am deeply concerned for his safety and well-being.

Hong Kong was once a free and prosperous international economic center where a “high degree of autonomy” and civil liberties were guaranteed by the Sino-British Joint Declaration – an agreement signed in 1984 between the United Kingdom and China – and Hong Kong’s Basic Law.

Vatican Secretary of State Condemns Arrested Cardinal for Repeatedly Sanctifying China’s Persecution

Today, the Chinese government has broken its promises and continues to violate the rule of law and civil liberties in Hong Kong. Religious freedom as a fundamental right will also inevitably suffer. In fact, we are watching this free city evolve before our eyes into an increasingly repressive society where no one, including religious leaders and communities, is safe from resisting government tyranny.

For example, in December 2020, Hong Kong authorities targeted the Good Neighbor North District Church and its pastor Roy Chan in political retaliation against his democracy and social activism. The high-profile arrest of a prominent Hong Kong religious figure such as Cardinal Zen signals worse and raises concerns about the future of religious freedom in Hong Kong.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

Cardinal Zen v. Hong Kong’s application of broad and vague provisions in the National Security Law is particularly troubling. Authorities may use the law to arbitrarily persecute many religious individuals and organizations that have participated in pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Religious people in Hong Kong will be forced to submit to the will of the government in violation of their conscience or faith, or face dire consequences if they refuse to do so.

Cardinal Zen is not only a pro-democracy activist in Hong Kong, but also a tireless and outspoken advocate for religious freedom and human rights in China. He is a hero and role model for many.

Click here to get the Fox News app

When I served as a member of the US Congress, I met Cardinal Zane several times and personally witnessed his commitment to religious freedom. As he now faces a major crisis, it is imperative that we speak out on his behalf, not only to ensure that the charges against him are dropped, but also in support of religious freedom for all in Hong Kong and China.

I call on the US government to stand up for religious freedom and ensure that Cardinal Zane is not forgotten.

Click here to read more from Frank Wolf