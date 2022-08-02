China announces military exercises near Taiwan in connection with Pelosi’s visit

Shortly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plane landed in Taiwan, the Chinese military said it would conduct an exercise that appears to violate Taiwan’s territorial waters, setting the stage for a potential standoff over a self-ruled island between China and the United States.
Beijing has announced plans to establish six zones around Taiwan, where it said it would hold live-fire military exercises Thursday through Sunday, according to a statement released by China’s state news agency Xinhua. The statement said that ships and aircraft should not enter these areas, some of which intersect with the territorial waters of the island, for “security reasons”.
The People’s Liberation Army of China said in a separate statement that starting Tuesday evening, it will begin conducting a series of joint naval and air exercises in the waters and airspace north, southwest and southeast of Taiwan. Shi Yi, spokesman for China’s Eastern Theater Command.
The exercise will include “long-range live firing in the Taiwan Strait” and “regular firing tests in eastern waters” off the coast of Taiwan, the statement said. Time leaves open the possibility that the exercise could begin while Ms. Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, is still in Taiwan.
In separate statements released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Ministry of Defense, military action was soon framed as necessary for the “resolute defense of national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Chinese state media continue to publish threatening messages constantly. This is reported by the official newspaper People’s Daily on social networks. on Tuesday that “people who play with fire will burn themselves,” seemingly echoing similar warnings made by Chinese officials last year.
This was reported by the nationalist Chinese newspaper The Global Times. editorial that “China’s countermeasures will not be one-time, but a combination of long-term, decisive and steadily advancing actions.”
Song Zhongping, an independent Chinese military analyst, said the two announcements were about the same exercise. He said training would start on Tuesday, but the actual live firing would take place from Thursday to Sunday.
“The People’s Liberation Army’s fight against Taiwan will intensify, and the scale of the use of force to counter US government provocations will increase,” he said, adding that exercises that cross the median line dividing the waters between Taiwan and China will become more frequent.
The planned exercise is likely to be the most assertive display of Chinese military power in the region since the 1995-1996 Taiwan Strait crisis, when China fired missiles to intimidate the island and President Bill Clinton ordered aircraft carriers into the area. The exercise will temporarily block access to some trade sea lanes and Taiwanese ports, analysts said.
However, the teachings appear to be largely a signal exercise designed to demonstrate strength at home and abroad.
“They’re signaling that we really don’t like it and that we want less of it,” said Joe McReynolds, senior China analyst at the Center for Intelligence Research and Analysis in Washington. “They don’t signal that we are imminently going to start a war.”
One problem, however, is that a fast-paced situation can lead to an accidental encounter that can get out of control. It remains to be seen whether and how Taiwan and the United States will react to China’s actions.
“The upcoming Chinese military exercises will put a lot of pressure on the Taiwanese military,” said Jie Chung, a security analyst at the National Policy Foundation in Taipei. “If a small accident occurs, the low level of cross-strait trust and lack of experience in dealing with crises could escalate tensions and lead to irreversible consequences.”
The Chinese have taken other countermeasures in response to Ms. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. On Tuesday, prior to her arrival, China banned shipments to more than 100 Taiwanese food exporters in an apparent attempt to increase economic pressure.
China has increasingly sought to exploit its status as Taiwan’s largest trading partner and has taken several steps in recent years to limit the island’s access to its vast consumer market.
Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Twitter that several Chinese state media reports of Su-35 fighter jets crossing the strait on Tuesday were “fake news”. The ministry separately said that on Tuesday, 21 Chinese military aircraft probed the airspace near Taiwan, an almost daily occurrence in recent years.
Joy Dong made a report. Claire Fu contributed to research.