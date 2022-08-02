China announces military exercises near Taiwan in connection with Pelosi’s visit

The planned exercise is likely to be the most assertive display of Chinese military power in the region since the 1995-1996 Taiwan Strait crisis, when China fired missiles to intimidate the island and President Bill Clinton ordered aircraft carriers into the area. The exercise will temporarily block access to some trade sea lanes and Taiwanese ports, analysts said.

However, the teachings appear to be largely a signal exercise designed to demonstrate strength at home and abroad.

“They’re signaling that we really don’t like it and that we want less of it,” said Joe McReynolds, senior China analyst at the Center for Intelligence Research and Analysis in Washington. “They don’t signal that we are imminently going to start a war.”

One problem, however, is that a fast-paced situation can lead to an accidental encounter that can get out of control. It remains to be seen whether and how Taiwan and the United States will react to China’s actions.

“The upcoming Chinese military exercises will put a lot of pressure on the Taiwanese military,” said Jie Chung, a security analyst at the National Policy Foundation in Taipei. “If a small accident occurs, the low level of cross-strait trust and lack of experience in dealing with crises could escalate tensions and lead to irreversible consequences.”

The Chinese have taken other countermeasures in response to Ms. Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. On Tuesday, prior to her arrival, China banned shipments to more than 100 Taiwanese food exporters in an apparent attempt to increase economic pressure.