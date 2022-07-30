type here...
Politics

China announces military drills as Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan gets under way

By printveela editor

A security guard stands next to a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China on May 26, 2022 in Beijing. China said it was conducting military exercises on the opposite coast of Taiwan on Saturday.

By Han Guan/AP


By Han Guan/AP

A security guard stands next to a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China on May 26, 2022 in Beijing. China said it was conducting military exercises on the opposite coast of Taiwan on Saturday.

By Han Guan/AP

BEIJING – China said it was holding military exercises on the opposite coast of Taiwan on Saturday, after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned to scrap a possible plan to visit the island democracy, which Beijing claims as part of it.

The ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, was conducting “live-fire exercises” near the Pingtan Islands in Fujian province from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the official Xinhua news agency said. The Maritime Safety Administration warned ships to avoid the area.

Such exercises usually involve artillery. The one-sentence announcement gave no indication whether Saturday’s drills might involve missiles, fighter jets or other weapons.

Pelosi, who will be the highest-ranking American elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997, has not yet confirmed whether she will go. President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in a phone call on Thursday against “external interference” in Beijing’s affairs on the island.

China says that Taiwan has no right to have foreign relations. The visits by US officials are seen as a boost to the island’s decades-old de facto independence.

Biden and China's Xi discuss tensions over Taiwan

politics

Biden and China’s Xi discuss tensions over Taiwan

The Defense Department warned Washington this week that Pelosi, who is tied with Biden as leader of one of the three branches of government, should not visit Taiwan. A spokesman said the PLA would take unspecified “strong measures” to stop pro-independence activities.

The PLA has flown an increasing number of fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan and has previously fired missiles into shipping lanes on the island.

Taiwan and China separated in 1949 after a civil war that ended with a Communist victory on the mainland.

The two governments say they are one country but disagree over who has the right to national leadership. They have no official ties but are linked by billions of dollars of trade and investment.

