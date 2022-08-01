type here...
China again threatens ‘consequences’ if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent Monday in Singapore, Chinese officials issued new and stark warnings that she should not visit Taiwan.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted the warning Monday that “the US government must honor its commitments in both word and deed. Otherwise the US government must take responsibility and bear the consequences for any actions” that China sees as violations of its agreements with the US.

Earlier Monday, Chinese official Zhao Lijian said the Chinese military “will not sit idly by” if Pelosi visits Taiwan. According to Reuters.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory, although Taiwan sees itself as an independent country. The US has tried to support Taiwan without offending Beijing.

The trip comes at a time when the US is sending new weapons to the island to defend itself against China.

During her meeting with officials in Singapore on Monday, Pelosi discussed how to strengthen US economic engagement through efforts such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework..

President Joe Biden has said the Pentagon does not believe it is a good choice for Pelosi to visit Taiwan, but administration officials have repeatedly said the choice is up to Pelosi because she is the leader of an independent branch of government.

Pelosi’s Asia tour plans, which include stops in Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, were confirmed by the office on Sunday. It said the trip would focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region.

Contributing: Maureen Gropp, USA TODAY; Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands at the Istana Presidential Palace, Singapore, on August 1, 2022. Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour, as questions loom over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tensions with Beijing.

