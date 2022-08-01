China again threatens ‘consequences’ if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent Monday in Singapore, Chinese officials issued new and stark warnings that she should not visit Taiwan.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted the warning Monday that “the US government must honor its commitments in both word and deed. Otherwise the US government must take responsibility and bear the consequences for any actions” that China sees as violations of its agreements with the US.

Earlier Monday, Chinese official Zhao Lijian said the Chinese military “will not sit idly by” if Pelosi visits Taiwan. According to Reuters.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory, although Taiwan sees itself as an independent country. The US has tried to support Taiwan without offending Beijing.

The trip comes at a time when the US is sending new weapons to the island to defend itself against China.

During her meeting with officials in Singapore on Monday, Pelosi discussed how to strengthen US economic engagement through efforts such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework..

Pelosi begins tour of Asia:House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her Asia trip without listing Taiwan on her itinerary

President Joe Biden has said the Pentagon does not believe it is a good choice for Pelosi to visit Taiwan, but administration officials have repeatedly said the choice is up to Pelosi because she is the leader of an independent branch of government.

Pelosi’s Asia tour plans, which include stops in Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, were confirmed by the office on Sunday. It said the trip would focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan and China:Why Taiwan is the biggest flashpoint in increasingly fraught US-China relations

Contributing: Maureen Gropp, USA TODAY; Associated Press