Chilean voters have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to amend the 41-year-old charter of the world’s most progressive constitution.

With 96% of votes counted in Sunday’s referendum, the rejection camp had around 62% support, compared to more than 38% support for ratification due to a large turnout in polling states. Voting became mandatory.

The vote was a blow to President Gabriel Boric, who, at 36, is Chile’s youngest ever president. Boric tied his fortunes to the new document, analysts said, as some voters saw the referendum as a referendum on his government at a time when his approval ratings have been falling since taking office in March.

The proposed charter was written by a conference that was the first in the world to be evenly split between male and female representatives, but critics said it was too long, lacked clarity and went too far in some of its measures.

The 388-article proposed charter calls for a focus on social issues and gender equality, recognizing a parallel legal system to indigenous territories and putting environment and climate change at the center of the country, which is one of the world’s top copper and top lithium producers. Producers. It also introduced free education, healthcare and housing rights.

The current constitution – by contrast – is a market-friendly document that favors the private sector over the state in areas such as education, pensions and health care. This does not even mention the indigenous population of the country, which constitutes about 13% of the population.

The progressive charter was expected to be rejected in the country of 19 million people, as polling ahead of months of elections showed Chileans growing wary. However, most analysts and pollsters are away by a large margin for the denial camp.

The approval camp conceded defeat, with its spokesman Vlado Mirosevic saying: “We recognize this result and we humbly listen to what the Chilean people have expressed.”

“Today we are uniting the majority of Chileans who saw rejection as a path of hope,” said Carlos Salinas, spokesman for the Citizens’ House for Rejection. “We want to say to the government of President Gabriel Boric … ‘Today you must be the president of all Chileans and we must move forward together.'”

It is uncertain what will happen to the amounts now. Chilean society and political leadership of all stripes have agreed to change the current constitution, which dates back to the country’s 1973-1990 dictatorship led by General Augusto Pinochet.

The selection process to write the new proposal has yet to be decided and will be the subject of hard-fought negotiations among the country’s political leadership. President Boric will meet with the heads of all political parties this week to decide the way forward.

The region, once considered a paragon of stability in Latin America, erupted in 2019 with student-led street protests. The unrest was sparked by public transport fare hikes, but quickly expanded into wider demands for more equality and more social protections.

The following year, less than 80% of Chileans voted in favor of changing the country’s constitution. Later in 2021, they elected delegates to the Constituent Assembly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.