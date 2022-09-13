New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New Mexico’s green chili season is in full swing as the smell of freshly roasted peppers wafts through the air, but growers and exporters in Mexico are just as busy, and that’s causing a crunch at the international border.

Agricultural inspectors with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are processing dozens of Chilean imports each day at the port of entry in Columbus, New Mexico, officials said Monday. They are looking for any pests in exports that could affect domestic production in New Mexico, where the green chili is a signature and cultural icon.

“Chile is a huge crop for farmers in New Mexico so it’s important for CBP agricultural experts to identify and stop any dangerous pests from entering the state and potentially spreading,” Port of Columbus Director Sam Jimenez said in a statement.

As part of “Operation Hot Chile,” Jimenez said agricultural inspectors have been reassigned to Columbus from other areas to help with the increased traffic.

Inspectors process 100 chile shipments a day during the busiest time of the season. The Mexican import season is busiest between September and October, but can extend into mid-December. Last year, they handled less than 11,000 shipments of red and green peppers from Mexico.

Imports have increased significantly each season, with inspectors seeing a nearly 25% jump from 2016. Officials expect growth to continue this year.

Despite high imports, New Mexico farmers are seeing higher yields from their crops and the state’s reputation for growing what many have anointed “the best green chili in the world,” said Travis Day, executive director of the New Mexico Chile Association.

The state’s chilli harvest begins in late July, but cranks up in August. Fresh off the annual Chili Festival in Hatch, New Mexico, Day spent the day taste-testing green chile cheeseburgers at the New Mexico State Fair. their solution.

“As an industry, we are in a unique place where the demand is the highest and it continues to grow every year,” he said.

However, fewer acres of chili are grown in New Mexico today due to labor pressures and dwindling irrigation supplies. Although most commercial acreage is started from seed, some farmers have turned back to transplanting seedlings to give their crops a jumpstart. Farmers are also working with engineers to develop a mechanical harvester.

So far this season, officials say New Mexico’s green pepper harvest is more than 10 days ahead of schedule, and experts expect between 55,000 and 60,000 tons of peppers to be harvested.

Stephanie Walker, a vegetable specialist at New Mexico State University, said growers in New Mexico have become adept at minimizing losses from disease problems caused by heavy summer rains, and yields are increasing from new green pepper varieties.

At the port of entry, all Mexican Chilean imports are subject to an X-ray scan. Then comes a physical inspection by a Customs and Border Protection specialist, who searches for pests, diseases and any contaminated soil or harmful seeds.

If anything is found, the digital images are sent to officials at the US Department of Agriculture who decide whether the shipment can be released or returned.

In 2021, inspections resulted in 25 cases requiring the return of shipments to Mexico.