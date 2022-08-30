New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann heads to Boston on Monday for the next LIV golf event, making the Saudi-funded league its youngest ever PGA Tour winner, rounding out its roster for the remainder of the inaugural season.

“Going but not signed yet,” Carlos Rodriguez, his manager at GSE Worldwide, said in a text to The Associated Press.

Niemann, 23, ranked 19th in the world, was the most prominent name mentioned in various reports over the weekend to leave the PGA Tour. The most notable is British Open champion Cameron Smith, as reported by the Daily Telegraph three weeks ago.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led a private meeting between top players on Aug. 17 during the BMW Championship in which they discussed a new tournament model for the PGA Tour. Neiman participated in that meeting and was the only absentee of the 23 players in attendance.

The move comes as no surprise, as Neiman’s closest friends in golf have already joined LIV Golf. Sergio Garcia is a teacher. Carlos Ortiz from Mexico is his best friend in golf and they often share the same house and bring their own chef.

Neiman has been mulling an offer since the beginning of the year. But initial plans for a rival league were put on hold in February by Phil Mickelson’s disparaging comments about the Saudis and the PGA Tour, even saying he should get his last game in for a change.

Rory Missilroy on facing live golfers at BMW PGA Championship: ‘I’m having a hard time with a stomach ache’

And then Chile won the Genesis Invitational at Riviera – Woods presented him with the trophy – and Niemann said, “Winning a PGA Tour event, getting the trophy, having Tiger, the history behind it, there’s nothing that can compete with that.”

But this decision is mostly about his life on the road with his friends.

Rodriguez told the AP Sunday at East Lake that Neiman listened at a player meeting and then considered changes to the PGA Tour starting next year, a model that could bring golf’s best 17 times a year. Compete for $20 million in purses.

Neiman said he will talk to his father Sunday night and make a decision. The Telegraph reports that his signing bonus will be in the $100 million range. LIV said most of the contracts were for more than three or four years.

Harold Warner, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri also left for LIV.

Niemann adds to the list of players who have dropped out of the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, Sept. 22-25. Abraham Unser and Louis Oosthuizen have already played LIV golf events. Niemann and Smith were among the eight qualifiers.

Leishman and Lahiri have played for the international team in the past, but both did not qualify this year due to their play.

International captain Trevor Immelman will announce his four wild card selections on September 6.