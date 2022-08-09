Chile is trying to sanction those responsible for a sinkhole near a copper mine

Santiago, Chile Chile It will seek to impose stricter sanctions on those largely responsible Sinkhole near a copper mine in the country’s north, the mines minister said on Monday.

A mysterious hole 36.5 meters (120 feet) in diameter in late July mobilized local officials and prompted mining regulator Sarnegiomin to suspend operations at a nearby mine owned by Canada’s Lundin in the northern district of Candelaria.

“We will go all the way with consequences, not just fines,” Mines Minister Marcela Hernando said in a press release, adding that fines are negligible and that the decision should be “exemplary” for mining companies. .

Chilean officials have not released details of the investigation into the cause of the sinkhole.

Local and foreign media showed various aerial images of the large hole in a field near the Lundin mining operation, about 665 kilometers (413 miles) north of the Chilean capital. Initially, the hole near the town of Tierra Amarilla, about 25 meters (82 ft) across, showed water at the bottom.

Read on