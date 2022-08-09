type here...
US NEWS

Chile is trying to sanction those responsible for a sinkhole near a copper mine

By printveela editor

Santiago, ChileChile It will seek to impose stricter sanctions on those largely responsible Sinkhole near a copper mine in the country’s north, the mines minister said on Monday.

A mysterious hole 36.5 meters (120 feet) in diameter in late July mobilized local officials and prompted mining regulator Sarnegiomin to suspend operations at a nearby mine owned by Canada’s Lundin in the northern district of Candelaria.
“We will go all the way with consequences, not just fines,” Mines Minister Marcela Hernando said in a press release, adding that fines are negligible and that the decision should be “exemplary” for mining companies. .
    Chilean officials have not released details of the investigation into the cause of the sinkhole.

      Local and foreign media showed various aerial images of the large hole in a field near the Lundin mining operation, about 665 kilometers (413 miles) north of the Chilean capital. Initially, the hole near the town of Tierra Amarilla, about 25 meters (82 ft) across, showed water at the bottom.
      The Canadian company owns 80% of the assets, while the remaining 20% ​​is held by Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp.
      The minister added that although the country’s mining regulator had inspected the area in July, it had not been able to detect “overexploitation”.
        “So we feel we have to improve our vetting process,” she said.
        In a statement, Lundin said the over-exploitation referred to by the minister had been duly reported.
          “We want to assert that, to date, this hypothesis reported by Sernageomin has not been determined as a direct cause of the sinkhole. Hydrogeological and mining studies will provide the answers we seek today,” Lundin said.
          “Different events that may have caused the sinkhole are being investigated, including unusual rainfall in July, which is relevant,” Lundin added.

