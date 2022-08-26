Children’s hospitals have become another target for LGBTQ persecution.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Lane Turner/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Lane Turner/Boston Globe via Getty Images

Hospitals and doctors across the country are facing harassment and even death threats because of the medical care they offer to transgender children. In many cases, they have been the subject of posts on a Twitter account called Libs of TikTok, as well as articles in conservative media that have depicted gender-affirming concern as child abuse and mutilation.

This begs the question: where should social media draw the line with accounts that promote narratives that trigger bullying campaigns on and off their platforms?

National The accusations of “grooming” are the latest political attack with a homophobic origin.

Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. became the most recent target this week when Libs of TikTok posted an audio recording in which hospital staff apparently said that a minor had undergone a sex-confirmed hysterectomy. The hospital said that the statement was incorrect and that none of the people registered are providing care to patients.

“The information in the record is not accurate. We do not and have never performed sex-confirmed hysterectomy on anyone under the age of 18,” Children’s National said in a statement to NPR. “The speaking operator provided incorrect information.”

The statement continued: “Since the spread of misinformation on Twitter, we have been the target of a large number of hostile and threatening phone calls and emails.”

Also affected were children’s hospitals in Boston, Seattle, Chicago, and Portland, Oregon. Last week, Boston Children’s Hospital warned that he was receiving “a high volume of hostile internet activity, phone calls and harassing emails, including threats of violence against our doctors and staff” after false claims he performs operations on the genitals of minors.

The U.S. Justice Department even gave its opinion, with the Massachusetts Attorney calling the attacks “disturbing.”

False claims taken out of context video

These false narratives about pediatric gender-affirming care are rooted in fundamental “misconceptions,” says Dr. Angela Cade Goepferd, pediatrician and director of the Gender Health Program at Children’s Minnesota.

“People have the wrong idea that we are doing surgery on young children. People have the misconception that we are turning children from boys into girls at a very early age,” they said.

They said that care for transgender children is broad, from efforts to help children through social transition, to puberty-blocking drugs, to various gender reassignment surgeries, and is carried out with the participation of child psychologists, clinical social workers, hormone experts, and endocrinologists. as well as families.

Some of the allegations about Children’s National, Boston Children’s and other hospitals have been put forward by the Libs of TikTok account, which regularly posts videos and social media posts from LGBTQ people, teachers, schools and other institutions. The clips are sometimes taken out of context and created to stir up outrage or ridicule of LGBTQ and anti-racist causes, which the account owner called “exposing” the “crazy”.

For example, a short clip about gender confirmation of a hysterectomy from a video originally posted by Boston Children’s and reposted by Libs of TikTok does not mention the age of the patients. But TikTok’s Libs tweeted, along with the clip, a false claim that the hospital offers surgery “for young girls.”

Libs of TikTok, run by Brooklyn resident Haya Rajczyk, has 1.3 million followers on the largest platform, Twitter. Over the past year, he has gained notoriety and influence in right-wing circles as conservatives increasingly try to use anti-LGBTQ sentiment to gain support.

NPR approached Rajczyk for this story. She first responded and agreed to be interviewed, but did not respond to the subsequent message. Rajczyk often denounces criticism of her online activities as an attempt to “cancel her and silence her”. She said she also received death threats.

Platforms fight networks of harassment

Twitter and Facebook prohibit bullying and harassment, coordinated mass attacks and incitement to violence. Both companies prohibit the use of the word “groomer” as a slander against LGBTQ people in accordance with their anti-hate speech policies.

The platforms have eliminated some of the threats to hospitals. But it’s not entirely clear how responsible companies can or will be for accounts that draw attention to targets that end up being harassed.

Earlier, Twitter temporarily suspended Libs TikTok for violating the rules. The company declined to comment on the account. Following reports of threats from Boston Children’s Hospital, Libs of TikTok said Facebook permanently banned her work for violating the platform’s community standards. But this was quickly canceled and the account reverted to posting on Facebook, claiming that the social network said it was a mistake. Facebook declined to comment on the suspension.

Libs TikTok appears to have avoided outright bans by going right to the edge of the platform’s rules without violating them. The account does not explicitly encourage followers to threaten anyone and usually uses its target’s own words, sometimes devoid of context, to hint at wrongdoing.

But while his individual posts may conform to the letter of the platform’s rules, their cumulative effect worries researchers such as Joan Donovan, who studies online extremism, media manipulation and disinformation at Harvard’s Shorenstein Center for Media, Politics and Public Policy.

“We have reached this phase in social media where people know what to do when an account like Libs of TikTok calls another account, person or institution,” she said. Challenges can trigger campaigns of harassment known as “brigadeship” where commentators lash out at a common target.

In the case of children’s hospitals, “threats have moved from insulting people or targeted online accounts to more direct threats,” Donovan said. “Online threat escalates into offline violence very quickly when we start to see these attack patterns.”

For social media to deal with what Donovan calls “network incitement,” effectively tracking these threats means more than just individual posts on specific platforms, she said.

“Reckless comments may not be as incendiary, but if it creates a recognizable pattern of attack, as it does with an account like Libs of TikTok, then these companies are well within their jurisdiction to warn and then ban the account.”

Right-wing groups target LGBTQ events, education and health

Pediatricians and children’s hospitals are just the latest targets of right-wing outrage in a new iteration smears ten years ago gay, lesbian and transgender people as pedophiles or “groomers”.

“The Libs of TikTok account has been instrumental in driving many of the harassment campaigns we’ve seen over the past year,” said Ari Drennen, director of the LGBTQ program at Media Matters for America, a liberal advocacy group.

National Far-right groups are turning their attention to LBGTQ events. Their hated purpose has not changed

In some cases, the events and figures posted by Libs of TikTok have been pursued by far-right extremists offline known for fights.

This summer, for example, men associated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front were arrested outside a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and alleged members of the far-right Proud Boys crashed at drag queen story hour. at the library in San Lorenzo, California. TikTok’s Liebs tweeted about both events, although there is no conclusive link between the reports and the activities of the extremist groups.

How Washington Post informed in April, the account’s topics and messages are regularly covered and promoted by other conservative influencers and media figures, including podcaster Joe Rogan. Rajczyk appeared on the Tucker Carlson primetime show on Fox News.

The growing stigmatization of medical care for transgender people worries doctors.

“It’s a developmentally friendly team approach that gives kids time to figure out their personalities,” said Dr. Gepferd of Children’s Minnesota.

Threats to hospitals are spreading, affecting not only hospital staff, but also patients and their families in need of all types of care, and also requiring long-term research in this area. “I worry that this type of false narrative will make research institutes or sponsors nervous to fund more research to find out what is the best medical care we could provide right now,” Gepferd said.

“The fact that a message has leaked out somewhere that it is normal to attack doctors, pediatricians, children’s hospitals is just a very disturbing social trend,” they said.

Editor’s note: Facebook parent company Meta pays NPR to license NPR content.