An unexploded ordinance killed four children and injured three others after being brought into an Afghanistan classroom.

The incident happened in Afghanistan’s Helmand province when children found an F and brought it to their religious school and started playing with it, according to a statement from the provincial police chief’s office.

The children were between the ages of 7 and 14 and at least three were injured, a police statement said.

Local authorities say three children died instantly while an unidentified doctor at a local hospital said another woman later died of her injuries.

Afghanistan has been wracked by decades of war and remains extremely dangerous for children, who often collect scrap metal and sell it to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when an unexploded ordnance is encountered.

The blast comes a week after the one-year US military withdrawal since the US invasion of Afghanistan two decades ago.

According to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), more than 41,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured by landmines and other ordinances since the end of the Soviet invasion of the country in the late 1980s.

More than two-thirds of those killed by unexploded ordinances were children, many of whom were playing with the bombs after picking them up. VOA reported.

