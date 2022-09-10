New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

It’s a great privilege to work for nonprofits like the Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) and the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, both of which provide financial and emotional support to families dealing with childhood cancer, the people you meet. These parents, siblings and extended family often find themselves in roles they never dreamed of, but their love for the patient is truly a class in all their virtues: courage, selflessness and sacrifice.

According to a recent NPR story, “Two-thirds of adults with health care debt who have had cancer themselves or someone in their family have reduced spending on food, clothing or other household basics.” That’s why the Jay Fund and the Tyler Robinson Foundation are teaming up to bring awareness to issues affecting families battling pediatric cancer.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the economy has created a perfect storm for families facing the unimaginable. Everything from gas prices and the cost of filling our tanks to the cost of food to fill our refrigerators to rising housing costs have gone up. Amidst all this, parents of a child diagnosed with a life-threatening illness struggle to meet some of the basic needs of life.

Argentina Cancer Survivor Offers Affordable Cooling Chemo Caps To Help Cancer Patients Keep Their Hair

In addition to being a month dedicated to children with cancer, September is also Hunger Action Month. The USDA estimates that 33.8 million people live in food-insecure households, including 5 million children. It’s hard to imagine anyone going hungry, but for those who do, it’s a stark reality and a struggle that only comes with the consequences of caring for a child with cancer.

Jai Fund saw a 52% increase in requests for financial needs during the pandemic and the number is increasing once again. The mother of one, who is battling cancer, told TRF, “I cook everyday for my husband and my two children. If there is any left over, I will eat, otherwise, I will be very hungry.” Her family is now supported by TRF, which assigns a financial advisor to each grantee family, figuring out how to help them survive long-term and become self-sufficient.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

Another parent confessed to the Jay Fund the bleak reality of the emotional toll of the disease, saying, “Cancer has destroyed us. We are exhausted. Our 4-year-old son has drained our confidence and morale from this terrible battle. Cancer.” The foundation is giving this family an opportunity to connect with others riding the same emotional roller coaster, providing positive support and light-hearted moments to strengthen their family.

Some of those moments happen in the kitchen, and thanks to the generous time and commitment of Tastemade’s Derrell Smith, the Tyler Robinson Foundation and the Jay Fund, they’re giving families wholesome recipes they can put together on a budget. Healthy, affordable food is important for all families, especially when you consider that families are paying as much as $460 a month for food and fuel, with prices up 13.1%. When you’re already struggling to meet your monthly expenses and your child has cancer, this increase can be financially draining.

Click here to get the Fox News app

So, this September we’re asking each of you to do what your budget will allow. Cook dinner for a family battling pediatric cancer. Deliver groceries to them. Participate in our gift card drive or donate to TRF, the Jay Fund, or any organization that helps families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis, so they can focus on what matters: their child’s recovery.

Kim Gradisher is the Executive Director of the Tyler Robinson Foundation, co-founded by the Grammy-award winning band, Imagine Dragons.