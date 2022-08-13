New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Head Coach of the Kansas City Chiefs Andy Reid let his team Have some fun at KC’s opening preseason game on Saturday.

By the end of the second quarter Kansas City game Against the Chicago Bears, Reed hit safety Justin Reed for the extra point after the Chiefs scored their second touchdown of the half.

Reid then signed with Kansas City in the offseason Four years with the Houston Texans He took advantage of the opportunity that came to him.

Andy Reid’s decision to put his safety on the play for the PAT didn’t come completely out of the blue. Justin Reid has started three times with the Texans in the 2021 preseason and had a 65-yard attempt in practice last week.

Reed appeared to be practicing small efforts Game against the bears And it was said he might get a chance to attempt a PAT later in the game.

“They let me know we had some pregame kicks before the game,” Reed said in a sideline interview, according to The Kansas City Star . “They said if you look good out there, at some point throughout the game they’ll let me take a shot. So the opportunity came and I took advantage of it.”

Kansas City’s regular kicker, Harrison Butker, certainly isn’t in danger of losing his job. Butker is 7 of 9 beyond 50 yards in 2021, but the Chiefs may have found their new emergency kicker in Reed.

“We’ve got an amazing guy in Harrison who’s going to leave his mark and legacy on his franchise for years to come. So I know there’s a lot of chatter about Kicker 1. Harrison is obviously Kicker 1, guys. Put that to bed now,” Reid joked Thursday, according to the Kansas City Star . But if he ever wants to play off, take a break, I’ve got him back.”