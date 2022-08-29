New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s a tradition as old as the NFL itself: the rookie dinner where the newcomer foots the bill with his teammates, never mind how high it goes.

But the Kansas City Chiefs veterans have a sneaky idea for second-round wide receiver Skye Moore instead.

Moore was given the “bill” after a meal at the 801 Chophouse in Kansas City, and it came to $22,730. While some of the dinners actually got more in these cases, Moore wasn’t prepared when he got that piece of paper.

“Wow, my stomach dropped. I was like, ‘What?,’ Moore said on Instagram Live After leaving the restaurant.

The prank was eventually told on Moore, who revealed that he definitely didn’t need to front the bill. Fellow wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling ended up footing the real bill for the meal, but Moore will never forget the meal.

Moore signed his four-year rookie contract before the start of training camp, worth $6.45 million as the 54th overall pick in this year’s NFL draft. In that deal, $3.574 million was guaranteed.

Going into the night, Moore must have listened to “The Pivot Podcast” with NFL veterans Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder before telling Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson about the potential of that dinner bill.

“They told me about dinner — I had to take all the receivers to dinner,” Wilson said. “That’ll be cool. I’m excited for that.”

“It wouldn’t be cool,” Clark replied, before Taylor added, “You know they’re going to run up that bill? Like $75,000.”

It’s unclear if Wilson has outbid his Jets teammates, but with his rookie deal worth $20 million fully guaranteed to see what the Bills actually come up with, he’s in a better position than Moore in that regard.

Now that Moore can breathe easy knowing his wallet didn’t take a major hit, he can focus on his rookie debut in the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.