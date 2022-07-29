New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

That is the news Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray A clause in his new contract requiring four hours of “independent study” during game weeks has created quite a bit of conversation in NFL circles.

And if The Cardinals announced Thursday night While the provision was removed, it was still a major topic of conversation on Friday.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes He was asked about his reaction to Claus and the recent criticism of his Mahomes game on Friday and whether he thinks black quarterbacks are judged differently.

“I don’t want to go that far and say that,” Mahomes told reporters Friday.

“I mean, obviously, the black quarterback has had to fight to be in this position, a lot of guys in the league have to play. And I think we’re proving that every day that we have to play the whole time. We’ve got guys who think well enough to use their athleticism.

“Lamar, it’s always weird when you see guys like me [Jackson]Kyler [Murray] Kind of get them and other guys don’t. But, at the same time, we’re going to go out there and prove ourselves every day to show that we can be some of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

Monday, a Anonymous NFL Defensive Coach Mahomes’ style of play was called “streetball” in The Athletic’s Ranking NFL QBs article.

“We love Mahomes because of his exceptional throws, not because of his natural pocket presence,” said an anonymous defensive play caller, according to The Athletic. “And when it disappears, when they lose games. I don’t think it’s one. I think it’s two. Nothing against the guy. I love the kid. But take away his first education and what does he do? He runs, he scrambles and he streetballs. plays.”

Mahomes wasn’t the only quarterback to react to the news of the Murray deal. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Claus “raised his eyebrows” when he saw it.

“I think I raised my eyebrows like this,” Rodgers said on the show. “Same reaction. Yeah, I was happy to see him get paid. One thing I saw was that his average salary per year is about the same as the Oakland Athletics salary cap, so I think he can definitely smile. Knowing he made the right choice.”

Murray and the Cardinals agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million last week.

