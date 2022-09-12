New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid showed off his kicking ability in a regular-season game after surprising his team during the preseason.

The Chiefs lost kicker Harrison Butker to an injury during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Butker left the game in the first quarter after rolling his left ankle. He was carried off the field on a cart, but later returned to the sideline.

Reid got a chance to show what he could do.

Normally in the secondary, Reed made his first extra-point attempt but missed the second after the Chiefs went up 20-6 in the second quarter. He also punted two kickoffs for touchbacks.

“We’ll have to talk about putting some incentives in there, but really I had a lot of fun out there. It takes me back to my high school days just being out there and having fun,” Reid joked after the game.

He said he thought he would have kicked a 54-yard field goal before the end of the half, but felt the team made the right decision, sending Butker back to kick.

“Yeah I did, I know that, but I want to say the safety kicking, I’ll tell you how impressive it was to take a step to kick (Butker) a 54-yard field goal. It was unbelievable.” Reed added.

“I know one thing about kicking, but it’s just unbelievable for him to be able to take a step through the pain and drive it home, but I’m over it too. Honestly, they did the right thing. The decision to send Butker out there.”

Reed got some kicks in the preseason. He started for the Houston Texans last season and kicked a 65-yard field goal in the Chiefs’ preseason.

“He’s got a big leg. Those kickoffs are something. He had an extra point and missed the second one, but we give him credit for being able to do that. I thought he did a heck of a job,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.