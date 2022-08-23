Chief nurse appointed to help deal with health ‘crisis’: minister

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced on Tuesday the appointment of a chief federal nurse tasked with helping the government deal with what the minister called the ongoing “health crisis.”

Duclos said Lee Chapman, a 20-year veteran of the profession, will take over the job, which is being resurrected after it closed about a decade ago.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Ottawa, Chapman said her job will be to “strengthen the voice of nurses” and complement the work already done by chief nurses at the provincial and territorial level.

WATCH: Duclos reinstates head nurse position

Duclos reinstates head nurse position Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has appointed Lee Chapman as Chief Nurse of Canada to help the government deal with a severe shortage of staff in hospitals across the country.

Duclos said Ottawa will not sit idly by while the nation’s healthcare system grapples with unprecedented staffing challenges — a shortage that has forced some hospitals to temporarily close their emergency departments or reduce service quality.

Medical workers have left the field en masse after more than two years of difficult pandemic-related conditions.

In Ontario, nursing associations have also complained about a provincial law that keeps pay increases low, which they say hinders efforts to retain experienced nurses and hire new ones.

A recent study commissioned by the Ontario Association of Registered Nurse Practitioners found that one in two registered practical nurses in the province are considering leaving the profession in the coming months. Nurses cite poor working conditions and lack of resources to properly treat patients as reasons for leaving.

While some provincial health ministers were outraged by the suggestion that there was a “crisis” in healthcare – Sylvia Jones of Ontario, for example, said the temporary closure of some emergency rooms was not unprecedented – Duclos said on Tuesday that there is a “growing crisis”. and something needs to be done.

WATCH: Lee Chapman appointed Chief Medical Officer of Canada

Lee Chapman appointed Chief Medical Officer of Canada Chapman will take on the role of Chief Nurse, part of the federal government’s approach to an alarming shortage of staff in hospitals across the country.

Duclos said Ottawa needed someone like Chapman, a nurse of excellence, to provide “valuable input and experience for national policy and program development,” including planned health workforce expansion initiatives.

“I can count on her and her efforts and ability to bring people together because we are in a crisis,” Duclos said.

The Nursing Associations praised Chapman’s appointment by the government.

The nurse works at Jean Talon Hospital in Montreal. The burnout caused by the pandemic has led to alarming shortages in many parts of the healthcare system. (Ivan Demers/Radio-Canada)

Sylvain Brousseau, president of the Canadian Nursing Association, said the profession needs to be better represented in the federal health bureaucracy.

He said he hoped Chapman would help Ottawa fill the ranks of nurses across the country.

“We know that this cannot be fixed overnight. It will be a long way,” Brousseau said.

Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, said she contacted Chapman to set up an appointment minutes after her appointment was announced.

She said she wants Chapman to know that many nurses feel “intimidated” when they come to work every day because many facilities have very few staff.

“They are afraid to do something wrong, to hurt the patient, because they know they are working with such an understaffed staff that they cannot ensure quality and safety,” Silas told CBC News.

“They are broken. They feel they cannot provide the care they have been taught. They became nurses because they want to do a good job in their area, but now they’re stuck.”

WATCH: Nurses ‘afraid’ of understaffed, union rep says

Nurses ‘fear’ understaffed, union spokesman says Canada’s new chief medical officer needs to urgently work on keeping nurses back to work because many overworked nurses are afraid of making a mistake with a patient, says Linda Silas, president of the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions.

When reporters demanded to know if the provinces and territories would soon receive more federal dollars to help the struggling system, Duclos said the talk was ongoing.

He said that ultimately the country’s finance ministers will have to set the appropriate dollar figure for health care – new premiers have been demanding funding from Ottawa for years.

Just this week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and three Atlantic premiers met in New Brunswick to discuss the state of affairs.

Everyone left the summit urging Ottawa to spend more than it does now to help provinces cope with rising costs as the pandemic drags on and populations age.

Ottawa can do more: Duclos

Yielding to Treasury Secretary Christa Freeland on how much more federal money could be available, Duclos said Ottawa could do more.

“I am a resource and results ally for my healthcare colleagues who really need support from the federal government,” he said.

But Duclos said governments should approach the problem with the goal of making tangible improvements, not just spending more money. He suggested that Ottawa bears about 35% of all health-related costs that the provinces already bear, a claim the provinces dispute.

The federal Liberal government has said it does not want to give carte blanche to the provinces and wants some of its money allocated to certain initiatives.

In March, Duclos outlined Ottawa’s five top priorities: addressing service backlogs, increasing the number of healthcare workers, improving access to primary health care, improving long-term and home care for the elderly, increasing resources for mental health and substance abuse, and a new push for the digitization of medical data and the expansion of virtual care.