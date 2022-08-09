Chief military officer says he won’t confirm or deny Canadian troops are in Ukraine

A Canadian top military officer refuses to confirm media reports that Canadian troops are in Ukraine to train locals to fight invading Russian forces.

General Wayne Eyre, Canada’s Chief of Defense Staff, appeared on Power and politics Monday after messages from global news and The New York Times that Canadian special operations forces are training Ukrainians during the ongoing Russian invasion.

But when asked about the reports, Eyre said the military would “never talk about covert or covert special operations, or confirm or deny them.”

He called the media reports “disappointing” and speculative.

“If this were true, it would put our troops at risk. And why would anyone intentionally put Canadian forces at risk?” Air said.

WATCH | Eyre says media speculation is fueling Russian disinformation: General Eyre declined to say whether Canadian troops were operating in Ukraine. Chief of Defense Staff General Wayne Eyre refuses to confirm reports that Canadian special forces are in Ukraine as training: “We will never talk about covert or covert special operations.”

Host Vassie Kapelos asked if Canadians had problems with the lack of an accurate description of the country’s involvement in the war.

“Another aspect we need to think about is media speculation, which is also fueling Russian disinformation,” Eyre said. “We see the nature of war changing…disinformation itself becomes a weapon. So we just need to be very, very aware of that aspect as well.”

“Does this mean that if Canadian soldiers are on Ukrainian soil at any point during this conflict, Canadians won’t know about it?” Kapelos asked.

“All situations will be different,” Eyre replied. “You’re balancing transparency with operational security and trying to find a middle ground.”

Defense Secretary Anita Anand announced last week that Canada would send a contingent of soldiers to the British Army’s program to turn Ukrainian civilians into combat units. This training will take place in the UK

The plan comes down to resuming Operation Unification, a long-standing training mission that — up until its suspension last winter — saw more than 33,000 Ukrainian soldiers receive combat training by Canadian soldiers.

This mission, which was carried out on the territory of Ukraine, was stopped, and in mid-February, on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion, troops were withdrawn from the Eastern European country.

Up to 225 people are involved in the new iteration, Anand said, most of whom will work as instructors with command and control support.

The initial rollout is expected to take four months.

“Training is something we have done very, very well, and it has been very helpful to our Ukrainian friends since the start of Operation Consolidation,” Eyre said on Monday. “That’s what we want to continue.”