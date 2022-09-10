Chief Justice Roberts defended the legitimacy of the Supreme Court after Roe, announcing the reopening

Roberts said the Supreme Court cannot let public opinion guide its decision-making.

Roberts said the public “will be there to see us” when the Supreme Court returns to work.

The Chief Justice also said it was “gut-wrenching” to see the High Court surrounded by barricades.

WASHINGTON — More than two years after Covid-19 forced the Supreme Court to do much of its work remotely, Chief Justice John Roberts announced that the ornate courtroom will reopen to the public when his new term begins next month.

Roberts, speaking at a conference in Colorado on Friday night, also defended the court’s legitimacy, according to media reports. The justices faced criticism from the left and Roe v. The decision in June to overturn Wade and end the constitutional right to abortion established by that decision in 1973 faced protests.

Roberts said all of the court’s opinions are open to criticism, but he said that “just because people disagree with the opinions, that’s not a basis to question the legitimacy of the court.” According to CNN.

“The Court has always decided controversial cases and the decisions have always been subject to intense criticism and that is entirely appropriate,” Roberts told a gathering of judges in Colorado Springs. According to the Washington Post.

“You don’t want the political branches telling you what the law is. And you don’t want public opinion to be the guide to what the right decision is,” Roberts said, according to the Post.

The high court switched to a virtual argument format for the first time in its history in early 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down in-person meetings at businesses, schools and government buildings. Last year, the High Court held arguments in person but the court building itself remained closed to the public.

Judges and lawyers were accompanied by a handful of reporters, law clerks and court staff in the courtroom.

The move was the latest step in a gradual reopening of the nation’s Supreme Court, which began in Roe v. The decision to overturn the Wade resulted in it being walled off by a large fence in addition to being closed to the public – a ruling that caused a great deal of momentum. Protests in court and some judges’ houses in the summer.

This The fence was removed in August.

Roberts said at the conference Friday that it was “gut-wrenching” to arrive at the courthouse every morning with barricades, according to the Post. He said that when the judges return in October, “the public will be there to see us.”

“I think moving on from unfortunate things is the best way to respond,” Roberts also said, according to the Post.

After a historic term that saw the overturning of Roe, the expansion of gun rights under the Second Amendment and the redrawing of the line separating church and state, the justices will return and hear oral arguments beginning Oct. 3. A major challenge to affirmative action, two cases that could affect the election, and a lawsuit by a businesswoman seeking to deny her services for same-sex weddings.