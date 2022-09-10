New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday defended the legality of the Supreme Court and said he was saddened by the fact that people were being prevented from going near the court, which would soon change.

“Walking into the Supreme Court every morning with barricades around it is excruciating,” Roberts said at the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference on Friday in Colorado Spring, Colorado.

Roberts has described the past year as an unusual and difficult year, with the court barring the public, closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, and fenced off in May when protests erupted outside the courthouse and outside the homes of some Supreme Court justices. After an unprecedented leak of a document, the court ruled in Roe v. Ready to cancel Wade.

Roberts said barriers around the Supreme Court are down and the public will be welcomed back when the new session begins in October.

Roberts did not provide an update on the investigation he launched earlier this year into the identity of the person who leaked the draft opinion that caused a firestorm in the abortion debate, but Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said he expects a resolution at the same meeting. soon

“The chief justice appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation,” Gorsuch said. “That committee is busy and we await their report, soon, I hope.”

Gorsuch added that identifying the leaker is “terribly important.”

“Improper attempts to influence judicial decision-making, from any side, by anyone, are a threat to the judicial decision-making process,” Gorsuch said.

Roe v. Without addressing the controversial decision to overturn Wade, Roberts expressed frustration with those who questioned the court’s legitimacy in response to decisions they disagreed with.

“If the court doesn’t retain its statutory duty to interpret the Constitution, I’m not sure who will take up that mantle,” Roberts said. “You don’t want the political branches to tell you what the law is, and you don’t want public opinion to be the guide as to what is the right decision.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report