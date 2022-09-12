Chief Justice John Roberts defends the Supreme Court – as public confidence is shaken

Toggle caption Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP

DENVER – Chief Justice John Roberts defended the Supreme Court’s authority to interpret the Constitution, saying its role should not be called into question just because people disagree with its rulings.

Asked to weigh in on the court last year in his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Roberts said Friday that some critics of the court’s controversial rulings recently questioned the court’s legitimacy. Which he said was a mistake. He did not mention any specific cases or critics by name.

“If the Court doesn’t maintain its legal function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who will take that responsibility. You don’t want the political branch telling you what the law is, and you don’t want the public. Vote to be the guide as to what the right decision is,” Roberts said while being interviewed by two judges of the Denver-based 10th US Circuit Court of Appeals at a conference in Colorado Springs.

Roberts described the past year as unusual and difficult, pointing out that people should not be allowed on the court, closing 2020 as an obstacle due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that driving to the barricaded Supreme Court every day was “gut-wrenching”.

The barriers were set up in May as protests erupted outside the courthouse and outside the homes of some Supreme Court justices following the unprecedented leak of a draft vote that plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, which grants women constitutional protections for abortion. About 50 years. The barriers have been removed and people will be allowed back inside when the new court session begins in October, but Roberts continues to investigate the leak.

Speaking at the same conference Thursday, Justice Neil Gorsuch said identifying the leaker was “terribly important” and said he was expecting a report on the progress of the investigation, “I hope soon.”

Gorsuch condemned the leak, as other justices have addressed publicly.

“Improper attempts to influence the judicial decision-making process, by any side, by anyone, are a threat to the judicial decision-making process,” Gorsuch said. Journalists from the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg attended the discussion.

The leaked draft was largely included in Justice Samuel Alito’s final opinion in June that overturned Roe v. Wade, a case that upheld Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The decision paved the way for severe restrictions or bans on abortion in nearly half of US states.

In a June decision, former President George W. Roberts, appointed to the court by Bush in 2005, voted to uphold Mississippi’s law but did not join conservative justices in overturning Roe v. Wade as well as Planned Parenthood v. Casey. A 1992 decision that affirmed the right to terminate a pregnancy. He wrote that there is no need to overturn broad precedents to uphold state law, and said he would take a “more measured path.”

Roberts has repeatedly spoken about the importance of judicial independence and disproving the perception of the Court as a political institution not much different from Congress or the presidency.

Public opinion polls since the leaks and the announcement of the final decision on abortion have shown a sharp decline in approval of the court and trust in the institution.

Asked what the public might not know about how the court works, Roberts emphasized the collegiality among justices and the court’s tradition of shaking hands before starting a conference or taking the bench. After the justices disagree on a decision, everyone eats together in the court’s dining room where they talk about everything but work, he said. He said this does not stem from “fake affection” but the respect gained from the push and pull of articulating ideas and hearing responses to them.

“We have a common call and we act accordingly,” he said.