Weeknights can be busy and we understand that a shortcut meal is a hit.

But you can have dinner without compromising on flavor.

Case in point: these chicken skewers with zucchini, tomato, onion, and squash take just 10 minutes to prep and another 15 minutes to cook.

Just add rice and a simple side salad and dinner is served.

Rainier Foods Chicken Skewers

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Required:

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts or thighs

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Rainier Foods Garlic & Herb Seasoning (or another garlic and herb seasoning of choice), to taste

1 zucchini, sliced

1 red onion, sliced ​​and quartered

1 yellow squash, sliced

2 tomatoes, sliced

1 lemon, cut into slices

You will also need wooden skewers soaked in water.

Instructions:

1. Cut chicken into 1½ inch strips for skewering. In a large bowl, combine olive oil and desired amount of garlic & herb seasoning

2. Add chicken and stir to coat evenly. Skewer the chicken, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, and onions. Sprinkle garlic & herb masala over all the ingredients.

3. Grease the grill and heat to medium

4. Place the chicken skewers on the hot grill and cook for 10-15 minutes, until the juices run clear, or until the chicken turns once during cooking to 165 °F. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing before eating

5. Sprinkle with crumbled feta cheese and garnish with parsley if desired

This original recipe is owned by RainierFoods.com and shared with Fox News Digital.