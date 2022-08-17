New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If you’re looking for an easy dinner idea, give these Chicken Fajita Tacos a whirl.

“Our Chicken Fajita Tacos are the answer for a night when you’re short on time, short on bandwidth, and have limited ingredients. This delicious recipe can be made in 28 minutes or less and uses just one pan. That means quicker cook time and less afterward. Dinner cleanup,” says Julie Park, co-creator of platein28.com.

“Also, ingredients are very flexible. Chicken can be thighs, breasts, or tender (fresh or frozen). If you don’t have all the spices, use taco seasoning or whatever you have/like (add cayenne pepper for extra heat, replace fresh garlic with garlic powder (do) ​​any tortilla will work and choose the toppings you like,” she continues, noting that you have endless ingredient swap options to customize the dish to your liking.

Bottom line: “Make this night easier on yourself so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying your family!” Park said.

Super Delicious Chicken Fajita Tacos by Julie Park of Plate28

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 13 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Required:

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tablespoon of salt

1 tsp ground cumin

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon chili powder

6 chicken thighs, boneless & skinless, cut into strips or pieces

2-3 tablespoons of olive oil

½ onion, cut into strips or slices

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips or slices

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips or slices

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

3 tablespoons lemon juice

6 tortillas

Optional toppings: avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro

Optional sides: Mexican rice, black beans

Directions:

1. Combine garlic and dry ingredients in a medium bowl. Add the chicken to the bowl and mix until all sides of the chicken are coated with the spices. Heat a large pan over medium. Once heated, add oil and chicken. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

2. Add the vegetables to the chicken, heat on low, stir and cover. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent, 3-4 minutes.

3. Remove the lid and add tomato paste and lemon juice. Cook uncovered for another 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove the pan from the heat.

4. Spoon the fajita mix onto the tortillas and garnish with your favorite toppings

This original recipe is owned by Platein28.com and shared with Fox News Digital.