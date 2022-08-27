New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Chicago police say a woman was shot on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning.

According to the police, on Saturday night around 12:09 N. A verbal altercation in the 100 block of State St. Petersburg led to a shooting.

A 30-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, and police said the suspect has not yet been identified.

The woman could not provide further details about the shooting and police do not have any suspects in custody.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Chicago CTA Red Line shooting leaves one man dead on city’s South Side

On August 6, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed aboard a Red Line train on the city’s South Side at the 79th Street Red Line station, prompting heightened security on the train.

CTA President Dorval Carter said after the August 6 incident that canine units would return to trains as part of an unarmed security force. Fox 32 .

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said there will be an increase in officers assigned to trains throughout the CTA system.