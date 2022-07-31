Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson suspended three games by MLB for making contact with umpire

CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Baseball suspended Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for three games and fined the All-Star an undisclosed amount Saturday for contacting plate umpire Nick Maherly during an argument.

Anderson is in the White Sox lineup for Saturday’s leadoff hit against Oakland after appealing his suspension and will remain active until his appeal is heard. It’s the third time he’s been disciplined by MLB in the past year, with a one-game suspension overturned on appeal earlier this season.

Anderson and manager Tony La Russa were embroiled in a heated argument in Friday’s 7-3 loss at the Athletics over a called strike from reliever Domingo Acevedo. The tip of Anderson’s helmet made contact with Maherly.

Before Saturday’s game, La Russa said he watched the video from the incident and said, “I think there’s going to be arguments in Tim’s favor, so we’ll see.

“Did you see how the interaction went?” La Russa added. “As we see it, there is an argument that the umpire is not moving backwards, he is also moving forwards.”

Anderson will miss the first two games of 2022 as punishment for making contact with an umpire during a bench-clearing incident last September. He was also suspended for a game in April after making an obscene gesture towards fans, but that ban was overturned on appeal.

Anderson is batting .310 with six homers and 25 RBI.