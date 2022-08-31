Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa missed the game with a health issue

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has missed Tuesday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals with an unspecified medical issue.

The team said the 77-year-old manager will skip the game on the recommendation of his doctors and undergo further tests on Wednesday.

La Russa was notably absent an hour before the first pitch. The Hall of Famer showed no signs of health issues during his pregame session with reporters and while talking with Chicago general manager Rick Hahn and former Oakland Athletics great Dave Stewart before the game.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo steps in as acting manager.

“We’re going to find out (Wednesday) what’s going on and he’s going to be fine and he’s back (Wednesday) to perform his duties,” Cairo said. “We will keep him in our thoughts and hope all is well.”

“It’s weird,” Gavin Sheets said of La Russa’s sudden departure. “We don’t have a lot of headwinds. I don’t know all the details. We are praying for him, praying for a full recovery.